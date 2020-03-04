Police responded to a collision at the Lowe's in Aiken involving a vehicle that crashed into one of the store's front entrances.
At approximately 10:09 a.m., the Aiken Department of Public Safety received the call for the collision that occurred at the store's Whiskey Road location.
Police on the scene believe the collision was caused by a medical condition involving the driver.
There is no suspicion of the driver driving under the influence.
The driver of the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the collision, Capt. Marty Sawyer, with Aiken Public Safety, said. No other injuries were reported.
No structural damage to the Lowe's store was cause by the collision, only cosmetic damages, Sawyer said.
Check back with Aiken Standard for updates.