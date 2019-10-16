A proposed expansion of the Trolley Run Station neighborhood is on the agenda for the Aiken County Planning Commission’s meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Government Center.
The applicant, Sage Mill Residential Ltd., is scheduled to make two presentations.
Included in the requests will be a plan to add 52.09 acres. Sage Mill Residential wants the zoning for the property changed from Rural Development (RUD) to Planned Use (PUD) Type B.
According to Aiken County’s Land Management Regulations, PUD Type B zoning allows “any use or combination of uses and intensity levels irrespective of prevailing zoning district requirements where it is to be located.”
Trolley Run Station is on the Aiken area’s west side near Graniteville.
Other items on the Planning Commission agenda included zoning change requests in the Belvedere/North Augusta and Beech Island/Clearwater areas.
The applicant associated with the land in the Belvedere/North Augusta area is Gregory Muns. He wants the zoning for less than an acre on Belair Court to be changed from Residential Single-Family Conservation (RD) to Urban Development (UD).
The property, along with an adjacent lot that already is zoned urban development, will be used to establish a landscaping business.
The applicant associated with the land in the Beech Island/Clearwater area is Randall Aldridge of Florence, and the business is identified on the agenda as Bent Tree Apartments. Aldridge wants the zoning for property on Fairview Road to be changed from rural development to urban development.
Plans call for a single building with 16 units.
The Planning Commission will meet in the Sandlapper Room, which is on the first floor of the Government Center.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.