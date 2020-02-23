The Triple Crown Golf Classic returns for its 25th year to Woodside Plantation Country Club on March 30. This annual golf tournament benefits two Aiken organizations: Helping Hands Inc. and Tri-Development Center of Aiken County. To celebrate its 25th year, the committee is looking to raise $25,000. Raising this money will allow both agencies to provide necessary services to the Aiken community.
“This is our 25th annual Triple Crown Golf tournament and we are determined to make this the best tournament in the history of holding the tournament. We have set a goal of $25,000 to commemorate this being the 25th year," said Heather Waddell, assistant executive director of the Tri-Development Center. "Both Helping Hands and Tri-Development Center focus on supporting and helping those in our local community and this tournament helps us in meeting the many demands of our agencies. We are so appreciative of our loyal patrons who have supported us through these years but also hope to recruit new sponsors for this very special tournament.”
Organizations and individuals are encouraged to sponsor this tournament and participate with one or two teams of four players. The organization or person’s name and logo will be featured on advertisements and signage used during the event. Sponsorship levels range from $1,500 to $100. For patron level sponsors, businesses can also contribute products and services to be included in distributed promotional materials.
Helping Hands is a private nonprofit agency for child victims of abuse, abandonment, and/or neglect. The Tri-Development center works to positively impact the lives of children and adults with disabilities and their families. Both organizations offer resources and education to improve the lives of residents in the Aiken community.
“It is our pleasure to be able to do this event every year. It is an opportunity to see old friends and meet new ones, but more than that it supports two great agencies in our community. I think that it is important that Helping Hands and Tri-Development can work together to raise funds that can go directly to serving the needs of the people we serve. Partnership does work and our community benefits from our cooperation,” said Carmen Landy, CEO of Helping Hands.
The golfers are key to the success of this tournament. Their involvement helps ensure that Helping Hands Inc. and the Tri-Development Center can continue to serve the community. Both organizations welcome returning and new players to join the Men’s or Women’s divisions. To become a player, an entry fee of $100 per player and application must be submitted by March 16th to either agency at admin@helpinghandsaiken.org or tjackson@aikentdc.org.
To learn more about this tournament and sign up, visit TripleCrownAiken.com or call the Tri-Development Center at 803-642-8812 or Helping Hands at 803-648-3456.