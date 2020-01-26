Gladys Miller was recognized during the 2018 Triple Crown Golf Classic. Miller was presented with a plaque for her dedication to the annual event since its beginning 23 years ago. Proceeds from the tournament benefit Helping Hands, Inc. and the Tri-Development Center of Aiken. Pictured, from left, are Tri-Development Executive Director Ralph Courtney, Helping Hands Board of Directors President Vicki Snow, Miller, Helping Hands Inc. CEO Carmen Landy and Triple Crown Golf Committee Chairman Ron Jones. This year's tournament is Monday, March 30.