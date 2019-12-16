While most were preparing for trick-or-treating on Halloween night, members of the Tri-Development Center-led organization Safe Kids were already preparing for Christmas.
Thanks to their efforts and the assistance from several local sponsors, over 275 individuals, 55 of which are children, will benefit from the Aiken County Safe Kids' annual Operation: North Pole.
Safe Kids assists individuals with needs and disabilities such as autism or physical injuries by aiding them with housing and anything else they may need. Additionally, they provide "evidence-based programs" such as car-seat checkups, safety workshops and sleep-hazard prevention that help parents and caregivers prevent infant injuries.
Safe Kids is sponsored by the Tri-Development Center and the Aiken County Board of Disabilities which assists over 1,128 individuals with a variety of needs within the Aiken community.
"Each year that number grows because we serve more and more people in some facet," said Terrence Jackson, volunteer director of Safe Kids.
The Operation: North Pole project allows the organization each year to assist people within the county in a more personal way: by helping them to have a merry Christmas.
Because of their sponsors, such as UPS, Aiken Electric, Meritt Flooring, and a variety of catering and restaurant services to name a few, Safe Kids will be able to give out toys and other items to individuals who may not receive them otherwise, said Jackson.
"During the holiday season, a lot of public programs are geared toward kids and families where (Safe Kids beneficiaries) aren't always thought of in their time of giving," Jackson said. "We want to be sure that these individuals are thought of on Christmas."
Saturday prompted the Tri-Development Center to treat about 25 Community Training Home-II individuals to a breakfast at Fatz Cafe, one of the Center's sponsors this year. The breakfast featured a visit from Santa, who passed out gifts to the individuals.
The Breakfast with Santa event is just one of the events Operation: North Pole will be able to do this year. Sponsor The Willcox hosted an additional meal event on Monday for another portion of Tri-Development's beneficiaries. Newberry Hall will host another on Wednesday, as will O'Charley's on Dec. 21.
All of these catering and restaurant-sponsored meals will be of no cost to Tri-Development or their beneficiaries.
"The whole community has just helped all the wheels turn," said Jackson. "We couldn't do this without them."
As a nonprofit, Jacksons said the best way the community can help Safe Kids is by making donations and volunteering their time all year long.
"This time of year, we can go out and purchase what we need," Jackson said. "What (individuals) can do is sign up to volunteer so that when we have events and things, we can contact them."
For volunteer information, call Safe Kids at 803-642-8809.