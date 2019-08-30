A Trenton man was charged Thursday after allegedly making bomb threats.
Albert Nolan Kinard, 43, of Trenton was charged with assault and battery third degree, domestic violence third degree and bomb/threat, conspire to threat, according to jail records.
Deputies received a call on Wednesday from a complainant who said she was being harassed and threatened by the suspect, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
According to the report, the complainant told deputies the suspect was upset that his ex was moving out of their apartment.
The complainant reported he accused her of recording him and talking to his ex who was moving out.
According to the report, the suspect stated he was going to make bombs out of PVC pipe and throw them in everyone's window that has done him wrong and "ghost always come out at night and that's when he will get his revenge."
The victim reported to deputies that the suspect attempted to stop her from moving out of the apartment and bit her 26-year-old daughter, according to the report.
Deputies reported Kinard ignored the right to speak about the incidents and began to chant loudly when spoken to.
Kinard was arrested on Thursday and is currently being held at the Aiken County detention center as of Friday morning.