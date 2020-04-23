The Aiken Department of Public Safety reported a fallen large oak tree from the westbound lane of Richland Avenue at Williamsburg Street around 5:30 p.m. as severe weather made its way across the South.
Work crews have removed the tree and traffic has resumed to normal.
Hundreds of power outages also were reported across Aiken County.
Aiken Electric Cooperative's outage map reported 931 outages in the Aiken County area at of 4 p.m. As of 6:30 p.m., Aiken Electric is reporting 116 outages.
Dominion Energy's outage map is reported 68 incidents in the Aiken County area that caused 3,745 outages at 4:15 p.m. As of 6:30 p.m., Dominion Energy's map reports 1,361 outages.
The National Weather Center in Columbia reported strong gusty winds in the Midlands area.
The NWC further advises the public to expect windy conditions this afternoon with gusts up to 30 to 45 mph.
A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the Aiken County area until midnight tonight, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory covers wind gusts to 45 mph.