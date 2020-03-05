Several community meetings to get input from area residents for the Augusta Regional Transportation Study will be held in Aiken County soon.
During the meetings, participants will be able to review, discuss and share their transportation priorities for Aiken and Edgefield counties as well as for Richmond and Columbia counties in Georgia.
Their suggestions will be used to develop a 30-year transportation plan.
The federally-funded Metropolitan Planning Organization that is in charge of creating the Metropolitan Transportation Plan will use it as a blueprint and guideline for current and future transportation infrastructure.
Issues involving roadways, public transit, multi-use trails, bikeways, aviation facilities and sidewalks will be addressed.
Meetings are scheduled in North Augusta from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Sweetwater Community Center and 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the North Augusta Community Center.
The Sweetwater Community Center is at 296 Sweetwater Road, North Augusta.
The North Augusta Community Center is at 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta.
Another meeting is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Aiken at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center at 1700 Whiskey Road.
For more information, call the City of Augusta Planning and Development Department at 706-821-1796, visit FutureMobility2050.com or send an email to contact@FutureMobility2050.com.