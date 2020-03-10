Last year, Logan Bearden rode Ron Madden’s filly Gallanor to a first-place finish in the Aiken Trials. This year, Bearden is back as a trainer with co-trainer Justin Lorenzo Rivera, preparing for another victory in the Trials with Madden’s horse My Boy Paddy (Paddy O’Prado – Wildheartsneverdie by Malibu Moon).
For Madden, Bearden and Rivera, the Aiken Trials is the first race of many they hope to win with My Boy Paddy.
In April, the horse will move to Fair Hill Training Center in Maryland to prepare for races in the mid-Atlantic region. Rather than transferring Paddy to another trainer upon the completion of his education at the Aiken Training Track, as is customary, Bearden and Rivera will accompany Paddy to Fair Hill and continue to train him as he commences his racing career.
Madden, of Jellicoe Creek LLC, values the continuity in trainers as he relocates the horse and he sees the talent of these two trainers, who have won the respect of many horse people since arriving in Aiken last year.
Madden, who has owned and raised horses over the last 40 years both in Europe and in the US, believes that each horse is different, and to maximize potential trainers are needed who recognize the animal’s individual personality and need.
“I believe this is what Justin and Logan do well,” Madden said.
Bearden and Rivera’s methodology will be put to the test in this year’s 3-year-old race in the Aiken Trials.
“My Boy Paddy took a liking to the track, and as he trained his ears were up all the time. He loves the competition and he loves new things. He goes out on the roads and he just takes it all in. He’s a sponge. He has a lot of confidence. He’s very smart and he just wants to see new things. You keep his mind going and keep him busy. If the track is empty, I’ll gallop him backward, and he loves the change.” Rivera laughed, “There’s nothing he doesn’t like as long as he doesn’t do it two days in a row.”
Bearden and Rivera bring a wealth of experience with them from their former home of California.
Bearden, the child of event riders, began riding at a very young age at the family’s Bay area farm. At age 7, she was competing in eventing and when she turned 16 she was participating in international competitions. At home, she trained with her father in their 40-horse barn. She also galloped race horses at Golden Gate Racetrack, working for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer, among others. It was at Golden Gate that she often exchanged a quick greeting on the track with fellow exercise rider Justin Rivera.
Justin Rivera also comes from a family of horse trainers. His parent Tirso and Beth Rivera train in CA.
“I guess you could say I was born into the sport from the very first day, because my mom went into labor with me while she was working in the stalls,” laughed Rivera. From a young age, Justin worked with and rode the horses his father broke. “It was a selling point for clients,” recalls Rivera. “My dad would get the horse and put me on it and tell owners, look, even my son can ride the horse.”
Eventually Rivera moved to New Mexico and worked the starting gates at Sunland Park and Ruidoso Downs. “Those gate workers are the unsung heroes of the track,” Rivera said.
Rivera has honed the same sense of interest, patience and determination in working with “problem” horses, and he began working as an assistant trainer at Golden Gate. “Then I met Logan and fell in love,” said Rivera. “And I moved to Aiken to be with her.”
Madden also has a very young 2-year-old in training with Rivera and Bearden they call Smokes. His formal racing name is Fulgurant. “He is very young but quite precocious, so he will follow Justin and Logan up to Maryland if he shows some promise in the Aiken Trials.”
“The horse who feels best and the horse who is best managed is usually the horse that wins,” said Bearden.