The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a trailer fire Friday located in the back of American Mini-Warehouse off University Parkway.
Although the cause of the fire is unknown, Johnny Jackson, owner of the trailer and American Mini-Warehouse, said the trailer was being rented out and that the tenant said she smelled something funny after leaving trailer.
Jackson said there was an air conditioning unit in the trailer that was not working; however, Capt. Maryann Burgess said there does not seem to be a connection between the unit and the fire, but it is likely the fire was started by an electrical issue.
No one was in the trailer at the time and no injuries were reported.
Burgess said foul play is not expect to be involved with the cause of the fire.