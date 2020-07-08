A traffic hazard in Aiken County has led to a nearly 13 miles of U.S. Highway 278 being closed.
On Wednesday afternoon the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported Highway 278, also known as Williston Road, is closed between S.C. Highway 19 and Mount Beulah Road.
Drivers can take U.S. 278 to S.C. 19 to U.S. 78 or U.S. 278 to Mount Beulah Road to U.S. 78 as a detour.
Google maps reports the portion of U.S. Highway 278 will be closed until 6 p.m.
It's currently unclear the exact nature of the traffic hazard.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office reported the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Aiken County Hazmat and the Savannah River Site were called out to the hazard.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available.