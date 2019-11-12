A westbound lane of Interstate 20 north of Aiken is closed following a tractor-trailer fire.
S.C. Highway Patrol's real-time traffic website lists a vehicle fire in the "20WB" area reported at 2:06 p.m.
As of 2:34 p.m., one lane was opened but traffic remained backed up near the 20 mile marker, and emergency responders were still on scene.
Traffic is slowed down westbound near mile marker 20 on I-20 as crew put out a truck that caught on fire. Crews are finishing up but I would definitely recommend seeking an alternate route if possible. #aiken pic.twitter.com/Ak0Zp0GwVL— 🦃📰 Matthew Enfinger📰🦃 (@matt_enfinger) November 12, 2019
Everyone was out of the tractor-trailer during the time of the fire, according to emergency scanner traffic.
