A westbound lane of Interstate 20 north of Aiken is closed following a tractor-trailer fire.

S.C. Highway Patrol's real-time traffic website lists a vehicle fire in the "20WB" area reported at 2:06 p.m.

As of 2:34 p.m., one lane was opened but traffic remained backed up near the 20 mile marker, and emergency responders were still on scene.

Everyone was out of the tractor-trailer during the time of the fire, according to emergency scanner traffic.

