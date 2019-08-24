If you're thinking about going swimming in a lake this summer, think twice before jumping into stagnant water.
Environmental agencies are issuing warnings of harmful algae blooms (HABs) in stagnant bodies of water after several dogs were killed by toxic bacteria just hours after going for a swim in some ponds in Texas, Georgia and North Carolina.
The bacteria can be hazardous to people's health as well.
The closest HAB detected near Aiken County was detected in Lake Olmstead, in the Augusta area.
A report published by Savannah River Keeper states that four types of potentially hazardous blue-green algae have been detected in Lake Olmstead.
The report reads: "Until further notice, all people and animals should avoid contact with Lake Olmstead and other semi-stagnant bodies of water."
The report states the algae is in its "beginning stages" but is "expected to spread quickly."
Blue-green algae, known as cyanobacteria, can release toxins as it multiplies in warm water during the hotter parts of the year. These toxins can be mild and cause rashes, or they can be severe enough to cause liver failure, seizures or death if enough tainted water is ingested.
Cyanobacteria can be visible, giving water a murky blue or green appearance. But they can also be present in water that appears clear.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has issued warnings about a toxic outbreak of algae in one body of water in the Palmetto State, a bloom of Lyngbya on Lake Wateree in Fairfield County. This bloom is associated with swimmer's rash.
DHEC regularly tests waters across South Carolina, such as the swimming area at Aiken State Park, to monitor for potentially unsafe conditions. No HABs have been reported yet in Aiken County, but health officials still advise caution when swimming in ponds and lakes.
"South Carolina lakes, rivers, streams and coasts are great places to cool off, but there is always a potential risk when swimming in natural water bodies," said DHEC Public Information Officer Laura Renwick in an email. "Natural waters are not sterile environments, and the presence of harmful bacteria, viruses and other organisms that can cause illness is always a possibility."
If anyone begins to exhibit symptoms of cyanobacteria poisoning shortly after swimming, such as vomiting, diarrhea or seizures, call 911 immediately.
If a pet enters water that could contain the bacteria, it is recommended for owners to rinse them with clean water at once and contact a vet if symptoms begin to occur.