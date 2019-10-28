The Sensory Sensitive and Special Needs Touch-a-Truck event that was supposed to take place in October has been rescheduled for late November.
According to Aiken County EMS – the organization that is hosting the event – the new date is set for Saturday, Nov. 23.
Sensory Sensitive and Special Needs Touch-a-Truck is an event that aims to build trust between special needs children and first responders. Representatives from various emergency departments will be present, along with area special needs providers. There will be hands-on activities for children to engage in.
The event was scheduled for Oct. 19 but was postponed due to rainy weather from Tropical Storm Nestor. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harrison-Caver Park. There is no admission fee.
For more info, contact Aiken County EMS at 803-642-1624