As the horses headed down the stretch in the City of Aiken Trophy on Saturday, there wasn’t much doubt about which one was going to be the winner.
Tote Board, ridden by Lamont Smalls, had a big lead over her rivals and was cruising along smoothly.
Just to make sure his mount wasn’t about to be challenged, Smalls looked over his right shoulder to check out the opposition.
When he turned back around, Tote Board kept right on rolling, and her dominance never was threatened.
The 3-year-old filly completed 4½ furlongs in :55 2/5.
“I got her out of the starting gate real good, I got her on the (inside) rail and I got her settled in,” Smalls said. “Then she brought it home for us.”
Aiken Prep finished second, and McClure was third.
Tote Board was the only female among the six thoroughbreds entered in the City of Aiken Trophy, which was the feature race during the 78th Aiken Trials at the Aiken Training Track.
Travis Durr of the Webb Carroll Training Center in St. Matthews and Jason McCutchen of the McCutchen Training Center in Kingstree are Tote Board’s owners.
They purchased the filly for $5,000 at the 2018 Keeneland September yearling sale in Kentucky.
“We are just friends having some fun,” Durr said. “We bought her to have some fun, and that’s exactly what we’ve done.”
Tote Board raced three times in New York and Maryland last year and won once.
McCutchen was Tote Board’s trainer of record for the Trials, but the friends said they take turns working with the filly.
There were five races for thoroughbreds on the Aiken Trials program. Smalls won three of them and finished second in the other two.
“It’s been a real good day,” said Smalls, who works at the McCutchen Training Center.
He scored his other victories on Calibogee and Beach House.
A 3-year-old gelding, Calibogee captured the Iselin Hall of Fame Trophy.
He covered 4½ furlongs in :54 2/5.
Wes Carter and Dr. Jamie Carter’s Lemon Creek Farm near Bamberg owns Calibogee.
Wes, who is Jamie’s uncle, trains the gelding and also bred him.
Jamie owns the Southern Equine Service veterinary clinic in Aiken in partnership with Dr. Tom Stinner.
Calibogee never had raced prior to Saturday.
Beach House, a 3-year-old filly, won the Coward Trophy. She completed 4½ furlongs in :54.
Deborah McCutchen owns Beach House, who is trained by Jason McCutchen.
A 2-year-old daughter of the stallion Flashback triumphed in the von Stade Trophy, covering a quarter mile in :23 3/5.
Her jockey was Hugo Melgar.
Terry Hutto owns the filly, and Randy Rentz is her trainer.
A 2-year-old daughter of the stallion Laoban captured the Gaver Trophy. Her time for the quarter mile was :22 1/5.
Brody Durr owns the filly, and Travis Durr is her trainer.
Laoban’s jockey was Rakeem Pauling.
During the Aiken Trials, the late Gustav Schickedanz was inducted into the Training Track’s Ambassador Club, which recognizes individuals who have played prominent roles in the Training Track’s history while making unselfish contributions to the facility.
A member of the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame, Schickedanz died last June at the age of 90.
This year’s City of Aiken Trophy was run in his honor.
“We saw Gus many time in the winner’s circle at the Aiken Trials with his horses,” said Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon. “Even though he is not with us anymore, we’re still remembering him and celebrating his legacy.”
In addition to thoroughbred races, there were races conducted by U.S. Pony Racing, a Maryland-based organization, during the Aiken Trials.