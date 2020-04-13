An early morning tornado didn’t harm Sherry Green, but it virtually destroyed a business between Windsor and Williston that has been in her family for decades.
“It just roared through,” said Green while looking at the devastating damage to Mundy’s Marine Sales several hours after the twister struck before dawn. “I live in a house right across over yonder. I’ve got some trees down, and that’s about it. Of course, I’m happy it spared me, but I’m not happy about this.”
Ricky Mundy, chief of the Windsor Volunteer Fire Department, runs Mundy Marine. Green helps out, but isn’t on the payroll.
“My mom and dad started this business 50 years ago, and Ricky is trying to carry it on,” Green said. “I don’t know what we will do now.”
Large pieces of debris were lying on the ground around Mundy’s, and there was an upended boat next to a sagging fence.
A look at Tinker Creek Road. The woman in the fuchsia jacket owns this farm. Her soon-to-be produce stand and her 100-year-old barn are razed. Her house here — with a new roof — is a complete loss. You can hear the smoke detectors. She wasn’t home when the tornado came.
Ricky Gooding, left, in the purple shirt, lives in this green-ish house. He was home — with his wife and children — when the tornado hit. He says his house was thrown off its foundation; his carport, shed and camper are gone; his cars wrecked. No one hurt, Gooding says.
A look at Tinker Creek Road. The house is a complete loss. Smoke detectors can be heard. The owner wasn’t home when the tornado came.
Staff photo by Colin Demarest
Staff photo by Colin Demarest
On Tinker Creek Road, trees look like they’ve been put through a chipper.
Staff photo by Colin Demarest
S.C. DOT working to clear Jaywood Road. Utility crews are checking for hot wires.
Staff photo by Colin Demarest
A house on Jaywood Road. Gone. Smoke detectors are still beeping.
Staff photo by Colin Demarest
A building that was still standing had been gutted.
“Ricky was inside getting ready for the day, and I was fixing to come over at 6:30 to do some paperwork,” Green said. “He got out. He wasn’t hurt. And this is what we found when daylight came. It tore down the shop in the back, too, where he does repairs. See that pile of rubble right there? That’s the shop. There is no shop anymore. It’s very upsetting.”
Kelvin Johnson, who was talking to Green, said the tornado “sounded like a freight train.”
Ricky Mundy was on the scene, but declined to comment.
Green said Mundy's Marine sells boats and offers boat and auto repair services.
Dede Biles is the Aiken County government, business and horse industry reporter for the Aiken Standard. Follow her on Twitter @DBethBiles.