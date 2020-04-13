An early morning tornado didn’t harm Sherry Green, but it virtually destroyed a business between Windsor and Williston that has been in her family for decades.

“It just roared through,” said Green while looking at the devastating damage to Mundy’s Marine Sales several hours after the twister struck before dawn. “I live in a house right across over yonder. I’ve got some trees down, and that’s about it. Of course, I’m happy it spared me, but I’m not happy about this.”

Ricky Mundy, chief of the Windsor Volunteer Fire Department, runs Mundy Marine. Green helps out, but isn’t on the payroll.

“My mom and dad started this business 50 years ago, and Ricky is trying to carry it on,” Green said. “I don’t know what we will do now.”

Large pieces of debris were lying on the ground around Mundy’s, and there was an upended boat next to a sagging fence.

A building that was still standing had been gutted.

“Ricky was inside getting ready for the day, and I was fixing to come over at 6:30 to do some paperwork,” Green said. “He got out. He wasn’t hurt. And this is what we found when daylight came. It tore down the shop in the back, too, where he does repairs. See that pile of rubble right there? That’s the shop. There is no shop anymore. It’s very upsetting.”

Kelvin Johnson, who was talking to Green, said the tornado “sounded like a freight train.”

Ricky Mundy was on the scene, but declined to comment.

Green said Mundy's Marine sells boats and offers boat and auto repair services.

