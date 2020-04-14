WILLISTON – What began during Monday's rain-soaked early hours bled into Tuesday as homeowners and volunteers alike continued to clean up the damage and havoc wrought by a wall of severe storms that pushed through Aiken and Barnwell counties.
Dozens of people labored Tuesday in the rural Williston and Jaywood roads area, cutting up fallen trees, piling up litter and lumber, and rummaging through possessions and keepsakes strewn across lawns and driveways and tossed living rooms.
Aiken Electric Cooperative crews worked to set new utility poles, and passing cars often stopped or slowed, with drivers and passengers gawking at the immense damage: buildings flattened and homes transformed seemingly overnight into unrecognizable metal-and-cinderblock warrens.
The National Weather Service's Columbia bureau, around 5:30 a.m. Monday, warned of a "large and extremely dangerous" tornado near Williston and the Savannah River Site, a sprawling nuclear waste and weapons reserve. A more precise, formal assessment was not available Tuesday afternoon; survey teams were still in the field, the Columbia office said, and a report would be produced later.
The NWS on Twitter later said no serious injuries or deaths were reported in relation to the Aiken County tornado.
Chris Jackson, who chased the storms Monday and documented the damage along Williston Road that morning, said "it takes a lot of energy to do what" the tornado and storms "did to all these trees."
"I mean, I have no idea what they'll rate it," said Jackson, who on Twitter describes himself as a "firefighter turned weather guy."
Separately, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF3 tornado – with wind speeds peaking at 140 mph – punched a devastating, miles-long path through Barnwell and Orangeburg counties, near Elko, Livingston and Springfield.
In Aiken County, Tinker Creek Road, which hooks off Williston Road, was closed to traffic Tuesday. Heaps of tree limbs and brush lined the road, dragged or dropped there by those tidying up.
Rick Burkey, with a South Carolina-based Baptist disaster relief initiative, said a call for "chainsaw teams" went out after the storms rolled through. It was quickly answered.
Immediately, he said, "we have two full teams with equipment out here, and they volunteer and say, 'Where do you need me? And when can I be there?'"
Burkey – wearing sunglasses, a hardhat and a lanyard reading "CHAPLAIN" – said the scale of the cleanup in the Windsor and Williston area was on par with other tornadoes and hurricanes they've responded to.
"Each job typically takes about a day for a unit to clean it up and get it done," he said, "and then we'll move on to the next one."
The Aiken County Emergency Management Division, Red Cross and State Farm were also in the area Tuesday morning.
"When disaster strikes, South Carolinians show up," said state Rep. Bill Taylor, a Republican who represents Aiken County's eastern and southern flanks. "It is so gratifying, on the day after tornadoes swept through southeast Aiken County, to see the scores of volunteers removing rubble and debris."
In a public briefing Monday evening, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said the tornadoes that ripped through the Palmetto State produced "a whole lot of damage." The destruction statewide, the Republican governor said, "is enormous" – a compounding disaster in light of the novel coronavirus.
Similarly, a National Weather Service official said the storms late Sunday and early Monday represented "the most significant severe weather outbreak" in South Carolina since March 2008. Kim Stenson, the director of the S.C. Emergency Management Division, included Aiken County in his list of hardest-hit areas.
"We will rebuild after these storms just as we do after hurricanes and how we are battling the Coronavirus – together," McMaster wrote on Twitter.