The much anticipated Topgolf Augusta location will officially open its doors Friday morning.
Topgolf is a facility, set up similarly to a driving range, that allows players to practice their golf game and rack up points based off targets.
The venue, located just across the Savannah River at 437 Topgolf Way in Augusta, will officially open at 10 a.m.
The company has over 50 locations across the globe, including nearby locations in Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina.
Topgolf's Augusta location will feature 36 hitting bays, a full service restaurant and bar, a nine-hole miniature golf course and more.
The venue plans to take several precautions amidst the coronavirus pandemic, according to its website.
Safety measures include displaying 6-foot social distancing markers throughout common areas and limiting bay capacity to six people inside hitting bays with 11 feet of space between bays.
Golf clubs, golf balls, game screens and other frequently touched bay surfaces will be disinfected between each group, the company's website states.
Topgolf associates are required to have a health check prior to starting work, wear a mask at all times, and wear gloves while handling food and drink. Additionally, all associates are required to follow frequent hand washing protocols, per CDC guidelines.
More information about Topgolf's opening and prices can be found on https://topgolf.com/us/augusta/.