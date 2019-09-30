The top Republican on the U.S. House Armed Services Committee, which deals intimately with the energy and defense departments as well as weapons policy, has announced he will be retiring.

Rep. Mac Thornberry of Texas in a Monday statement said, "that 'for everything there is a season,' and I believe that the time has come for a change. Therefore, I will not be a candidate for reelection in the 2020 election."

Thornberry, a 13-term lawmaker, was at one point the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and the first Texan to hold that gavel. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., is a senior member of the committee.

Wilson on Monday described Thornberry as "a champion of many conservative victories promoting peace through strength." Both have advocated for greater military- and defense-related spending.

"Rep. Thornberry will be missed," Wilson continued in his statement, "as he has made a true impact during his service in the U.S. House of Representatives."

The two congressmen at times worked closely, and their interactions have local ties.

In September 2018, National Nuclear Security Administration chief Lisa Gordon-Hagerty wrote to Thornberry reaffirming U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry's plans to terminate the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility at the Savannah River Site.

Wilson, who was a fervent defender of MOX, said he spoke to Thornberry about the dispatch.

"I just told him how disappointed I was," Wilson said, speaking to the Aiken Standard in October 2018.