The Jazz Funeral Parade scheduled for Thursday evening has been canceled due to forecasted thunderstorms and heavy rain, according to an event organizer.
Janice Jennings, executive director of Joye in Aiken, announced the cancellation of the parade in an email.
The parade, which serves as a Mardi-Gras themed kickoff event for Joye in Aiken, will not be rescheduled.
The second New Orleans-style Jazz Funeral Parade was to mark the start of the exciting festival week for Joye in Aiken.
“It’s just a fun way to kick off the week,” Joye in Aiken President Sandra Field said.
The chance of precipitation is 100% Thursday with a high near 53, according to the National Weather Service's website. Between one and two inches of rain are possible.
The festival's concerts and special events will begin a noon Friday with a demonstration by organist Paul Jacobs in St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church at 125 Pendleton St. S.W. The concert is free and open to the public. A light lunch will follow at 1 p.m. in the parish hall. Lunch reservations are $15 per person.
In the Spirit of Jazz: A Community Fish Fry to benefit the Second Baptist Church Preparatory School will be at 5 p.m. Friday at the church at 425 Hampton Ave. N.W. The Festival All-Stars Jazz Concert will follow at 8 p.m. at the church.
For more information and tickets, visit joyeinaiken.com or call the Etherredge Center box office at 803-641-3305.
