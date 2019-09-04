TODAY
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department's Lunch Bunch Entertainment and Seminar Series will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The program will be Anatomy of a Ponzi Scheme. For more information, call 803-643-2181 or email ssafford@cityofaikensc.gov.
The Three Rivers Solid Waste Authority will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the authority's administrative offices at the Regional Landfill in Jackson. For more information, call 803-652-2225.
THURSDAY
The Aiken Toastmasters Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Christ Central, 267 Laurens St. For more information, visit 1355.toastmastersclubs.org.
The Aiken Pickledillys will hold its annual indoor pickleball tournament Sept. 5-8. Registration is open for Men's, Women's and Mixed Doubles ages 19 and older for skill levels 3.0-5.0. For more information, visit aikenpickleball.com.
The Aiken Community Theatre will perform "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and Sept. 12, 13 and 14, and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors age 60 and older, and $15 for children and students. For more information, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
The Langely-Bath-Clearwater Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Burnettown Community Center, 3144 Augusta Road. Alyssa Magnog and Lauren Virgo from the Aiken County Historical Museum will be the guest speakers. They will discuss how to preserve family heirlooms. Parking is available at the Hector Rodriguez Sassafras Park. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call Ann Diamond at 803-593-3034.
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 1016 Vaucluse Road. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
Amp the Alley will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday until Halloween in The Alley in downtown Aiken. Open Mic with Kenny George will be held Thursday.
Coloring for Grownups will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Participants should bring their own coloring pens and pencils. Coloring sheets and refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 803-642-2020 x 1131.
Family Storytime will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. The event will feature stories, songs and playtime. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Stephen James CSRA Coin Club will meet Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.; the meeting will start at 6:45 p.m. with a short business meeting, door prize drawing, show and tell numismatic presentations and news of upcoming numismatic events. Steve Kuhl will give a program titled the 1864 Confederate Raid on St. Albans, Vermont, and Three Simultaneous Bank Robberies. An auction will follow the program. For more information, call 803-979-3150 or email sjcsracoinclub@gmail.com.
Town & Country will meet Thursday at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Social time will begin at 10 a.m. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. Town & Country member Cheryl Tyson, representing the Belle Meade Hunt Club in Thomson, Georgia, will be the guest speaker. Her topic will be What is Foxhunting in America? For more information, call Theresa Schuster at 571-243-7937.
FRIDAY
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Grant Writing and Fundraising for Nonprofits from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.
Downtown Dog, 150 Laurens St. S.W., will celebrate its fifth anniversary Friday at 6 p.m. Danny and Ron from the Netflix documentary "Life in the Doghouse" will be on hand. The event will feature wine, snacks, treats and more.