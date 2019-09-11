THURSDAY
The Aiken Community Theatre will perform "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors age 60 and older, and $15 for children and students. For more information, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
CSRA College Night will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the James Brown Arena, 601 7th St., Augusta. Representatives from more than 130 colleges and universities will be in attendance. For more information, visit srs.gov.
Single, Single again will meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mi Rancho, 3601 Richland Ave. Reservations are due by Tuesday. For more information, call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156 or email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@aol.com. Email reservations are preferred.
Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction will be held Thursdays through March at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. The movie, "The Good Earth," will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A discussion of "The Good Earth" by Pearl S. Buck with Dr. Tom Mack will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Participants will read, watch and compare novels to their film adaptations. The program is made possible with a grant from the S.C. Humanities and funding from Friends of the Library. The program is designed for those 18 and older. For more information, call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1131.
Members of Single, Single Again will gather to enjoy Ernie's Famous Lowcountry Boil at 3 p.m. Saturday. The cost is $5. Bring a swimsuit, a towel and your own beverage. For more information or to make a reservation, call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156 or email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@aol.com. The deadline to RSVP is Thursday. Email reservations are preferred.
FRIDAY
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Cellphone Apps for Business from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce, 121 Richland Ave. E. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.
Brian Boger will sign copies of his new book, "Champagne Friday," from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Aiken County Visitor's Center, 133 Laurens St. N.W.
A special storytime featuring a member of Aiken Public Safety will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Mended Hearts Chapter No. 294 will meet at 10 a.m. Friday in the Miller Building of Nursing on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. The guest speaker will be Austin Gore, a clinical pharmacist with Aiken Regional Medical Centers. His topic will be heart medications.
SATURDAY
“Toy Story 2," rated G, will be shown from 3 to 4:35 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The second Celebration of African American Excellence will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Grand Room of the Center for African American History, Art and Culture, 120 York St. N.W. Tickets are $25. Victoria Smalls, an arts advocate, historian and cultural preservationist, will be the keynote speaker. A temporary exhibit illustrating Aiken's involvement in the civil rights movement will be on display and the Dugas-Cole Award for Excellence will be presented. For more information, visit caahac.org or call 803-226-0269.
A Second Saturday Sidewalk Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the SPCA Thrift Store, 1589 Whiskey Road. For more information, visit letlovelive.org.
Adoptable shelter dogs from the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare will be at the Aiken PetSmart, 2527 Whiskey Road, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit letlovelive.org.
SUNDAY
The Waters Family Reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Providence Baptist Church, 3708 Pond Branch Road, Leesville. Those attending should bring a covered dish. For more information, call Carolyn Smith at 803-532-3435 or Sherry Waters at 803-649-7705.
The Aiken County Branch NAACP will hold its 101st anniversary celebration at 1 p.m. Sunday at Silver Bluff Baptist Church, 360 Old Jackson Highway, Jackson. Dr. Shawn Johnson, superintendent of Clarendon County School District Two, will be the keynote speaker. For more information, email naacpaikencountybranch@gmail.com or call 803-810-1909.