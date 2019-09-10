TODAY
The Aiken Newcomers' Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. today at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Community Service will be collecting donations for the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons. The cost for the luncheon is $15. Membership is open to all women in the Aiken area. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Desiree Kottenstette at 704-795-8773 (A-L) or Joetta Senour at 803-594-5001 (M-Z) or email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Reservations or cancellations were due Sept. 5.
Homework assistance and tutoring will be available from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays at the Lessie B. Price Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The program is free and open to all grade levels. Ms. Coates, an adjunct instructor at Aiken Technical College and substitute teacher, will facilitate the program. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
Word Weavers International Inc. will hold the inaugural meeting of an Aiken writer's group at 7 p.m. today at Fully Armored Christian Bookstore, 2563 Whiskey Road. The Christian writer's group gives writers a place to connect with other writers with the main focus on critiques limited to 1,500 words per member per meeting. Meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month. For more information, visit www.word-weavers.com.
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 11 a.m. today at Golden Corral, 2265 Whiskey Road. The speaker will be Jessica Gladkowski with the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare.
Single, Single again will meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mi Rancho, 3601 Richland Ave. Reservations are due by today. For more information, call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156 or email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@aol.com. Email reservations are preferred.
THURSDAY
CSRA College Night will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the James Brown Arena, 601 7th St., Augusta. Representatives from more than 130 colleges and universities will be in attendance. For more information, visit srs.gov.
Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction will be held Thursdays through March at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. The movie, "The Good Earth," will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A discussion of "The Good Earth" by Pearl S. Buck with Dr. Tom Mack will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Participants will read, watch and compare novels to their film adaptations. The program is made possible with a grant from the S.C. Humanities and funding from Friends of the Library. The program is designed for those 18 and older. For more information, call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1131.
FRIDAY
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Cellphone Apps for Business from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce, 121 Richland Ave. E. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.
Brian Boger will sign copies of his new book, "Champagne Friday," from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Aiken County Visitor's Center, 133 Laurens St. N.W.
A special storytime featuring a member of Aiken Public Safety will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
SATURDAY
“Toy Story 2," rated G, will be shown from 3 to 4:35 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The second Celebration of African American Excellence will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Grand Room of the Center for African American History, Art and Culture, 120 York St. N.W. Tickets are $25. Victoria Smalls, an arts advocate, historian and cultural preservationist, will be the keynote speaker. A temporary exhibit illustrating AIken's involvement in the civil rights movement will be on display and the Dugas-Cole Award for Excellence will be presented. For more information, visit caahac.org or call 803-226-0269.