TODAY
The Aiken Community Theatre will perform "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" at 7:30 p.m. today at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors age 60 and older, and $15 for children and students. For more information, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
“Toy Story 2," rated G, will be shown from 3 to 4:35 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The second Celebration of African American Excellence will be held at 6 p.m. today in the Grand Room of the Center for African American History, Art and Culture, 120 York St. N.W. Tickets are $25. Victoria Smalls, an arts advocate, historian and cultural preservationist, will be the keynote speaker. A temporary exhibit illustrating Aiken's involvement in the civil rights movement will be on display and the Dugas-Cole Award for Excellence will be presented. For more information, visit caahac.org or call 803-226-0269.
A Second Saturday Sidewalk Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the SPCA Thrift Store, 1589 Whiskey Road. For more information, visit letlovelive.org.
Adoptable shelter dogs from the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare will be at the Aiken PetSmart, 2527 Whiskey Road, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today. For more information, visit letlovelive.org.
SUNDAY
The Waters Family Reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Providence Baptist Church, 3708 Pond Branch Road, Leesville. Those attending should bring a covered dish. For more information, call Carolyn Smith at 803-532-3435 or Sherry Waters at 803-649-7705.
The Aiken County Branch NAACP will hold its 101st anniversary celebration at 1 p.m. Sunday at Silver Bluff Baptist Church, 360 Old Jackson Highway, Jackson. Dr. Shawn Johnson, superintendent of Clarendon County School District Two, will be the keynote speaker. For more information, email naacpaikencountybranch@gmail.com or call 803-810-1909.
MONDAY
USC Aiken will hold a variety of events in recognition of Constitution Week Sept. 16-19. All events will be held in room 106 of the Penland Administration Building on the USCA campus, 471 University Parkway. Dr. Besheer Mohamed will speak from 3-4 p.m. Monday. His topic will be America's Changing Religious Landscape. Dr. Elizabeth Georgia, a history professor at USCA, will speak from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Her topic will be The Constitution, the Law, the Courts and Religion in American History. Dr. Matt Thornburg, an assistant professor of political science, will speak from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday. His topic will be Religion, Race, Party and Voter Suppression. Ali B. Titus, a policy and communication director for the ACLU of South Carolina, will speak from 1:30-3 p.m. Thursday. All lectures are free and open to the public. For more information, visit usca.edu.
The License Fore Hope golf tournament will be held Monday at the Midland Valley Golf Club, 151 Midland Drive, Graniteville. Registration begins at 8 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The cost is $60 per player. Those wishing to play should mail checks to David Turno, 10 Flat Trail Court, Aiken, SC 29803. For more information, call 803-648-7641 or email dturno@atlanticbb.net.
The 23rd annual Mended Hearts Golf Tournament will be held Monday, Sept. 23, at the Houndslake Country Club, 901 Houndslake Drive. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. followed by a 9:30 a.m. The tournament is a captain's choice, best-ball format. The cost is $360 per team, and includes 18 holes of golf, range balls, cart, free on-course beverages, closest to pins on part threes, prizes and gifts provided by local businesses. Registration is due by Monday. For more information or to register, call David Beveridge at 803-644-4008.
The Civil War Round Table of Augusta will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Goodwill's Snelling Center, 3165 Washington Road, Augusta. The cost to attend is $23 and includes dinner. Dues are $25 per year for individuals or $40 per couple. The guest speaker will be Matthew Borowick. His topic will be How Northern Financial Decisions Won the Civil War. For more information, contact Gwen Fulcher Young at 706-736-2909 or civilwarroundtableaugustaga.com.
Aiken Women In Black, in partnership with Aiken Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market. These nonpartisan vigils in witness against war and all forms of violence are held on the first and third Monday of every month. All are invited to stand with us at Hitchcock Drive (the entrance to Aiken Estates, in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church). We have signs, or you may bring your own as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Brenda at 803-648-6020, Lynn at 803-226-5546 or Emilie at 586-945-8771.
Dr. Jeremy Culler, a professor of art history at USC Aiken, will give a lecture titled "Notre Dame de Paris: Forged by Fire" at 10 a.m. Monday at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. The lecture will compliment the art center's curated exhibit featuring the work of local artists with a focus on Notre Dame. The art will be displayed through Oct. 25. The lecture is free. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 803-641-9094.