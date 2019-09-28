TODAY
FOTAS will have adoptable dogs from the Aiken County Animal Shelter at the sixth annual Oktoberfest Horse Trials today at Stable View, 117 Stable Drive. Dogs will $35 and can be adopted on-site. For more information, call 803-642-1537.
Peace in the Park will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today in the Price Avenue pavilion at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. An interfaith discussion titled “What Do You Mean We’re Connected,” will be held from noon to 2 p.m. The event also will feature meditation, henna designs, rangoli, West African drumming, a live shadow puppet show and more. For more information, email bknorthaugusta@gmail.com.
Aiken Horsepower will hold its fourth annual Fall Fling from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Stable View Farm, 117 Stable Drive. The cost is $20 per vehicle the day of the show. There is no pre-registration. General admission is free to the public. For more information, call Vickie or Manny Reynolds at 803-270-3505 or 803-292-8219.
A Unity in the Community event will be held at 3 p.m. today at Hope Community Ministries, 401 Middleton Drive, Windsor. A Blessing Box will be unveiled in the area.
Mimosas and Mutts will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today at Beyond Bijoux, 106 Laurens St. N.W. Adoptable pets from the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare will be on-hand and mimosas and pastries will be available to shoppers. Those who donate cat or dog food will receive 20% off their purchase.
Building 429 will perform in concert at 7 p.m. today at Town Creek Baptist Church, 250 Town Creek Road, as part of its Fear No More Tour. VIP tickets are $40, Golden Circle tickets are $25 and General Admission tickets are $18. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit itickets.com/events/432476.
Single, Single Again will hold its Oktoberfest Potluck from 3-8 p.m. today at the covered pavilion at Gem Lakes. Bratwurst will be served. Last names A-I should bring a salad or vegetable, last names J-R should bring a dessert and S-Z should bring fruit. Plates, glasses, plasticware and napkins will be provided. Bring serving utensils and drinks. Swimming is permitted. Reservations were needed by Sept. 25. For more information, email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@aol.com or Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156.
Four choral groups directed by Diane Haslam will perform a concert titled Sing Out Strong at 7 p.m. today at Aiken’s First Baptist Church, 120 Chesterfield St. N.E. The Aiken Singers, Belles Canto, Bellini and the South Boundary Singers will perform a diverse mix of choral music from the Beatles to jazz and classical numbers. For more information, email aikensingers@gmail.com.
The Flavors of Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Cold Creek Nurseries, 398 Hitchcock Parkway. The event will feature a pumpkin patch photo opportunity, face painting, live music from Roads N Rails, a honeybee demonstration and apple bake-off featuring Aiken High's culinary program. For more information, call 803-648-3592.
TUESDAY
The Aiken Lions Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.E. Dinner and social time is at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Pat Friday at 803-645-0606.
The Mountain Dulcimers of Aiken will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. Players of all levels and anyone interested in learning are welcome. For more information, call Gary Warnock at 803-226-9280 or Tommy Harman at 803-599-8962.
WEDNESDAY
The Three Rivers Solid Waste Authority will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the authority administrative office at the regional landfill in Jackson. For more information, call 803-652-2225.
THURSDAY
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
Town & Country Club will meet Thursday at the USCA Convocation Center, 375 Robert Bell Parkway. Social time will begin at 10 a.m. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. Beekeeper Deborah Sasser of Sasserfrass Hill Bee Farm in Augusta will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-648-6748.
The Aiken Newcomers' Club will meet Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Mayor Rick Osbon will be the guest speaker. Community Service will be accepting donations for Helping Hands and Wreaths Across America. The cost is $15. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Karen Farricker at 803-643-8484 (A-L) or Judee Mitchell at 803-648-6931 (M-Z) or email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Reservations or cancellations must be made by noon Thursday.
FRIDAY
The Aiken Technical College Foundation will hold its third annual Giving Gala from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Woodside Plantation Country Club, 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive. The theme is Speakeasy Soiree. The 1920s-styled event will feature a reception, heavy hors d’oeuvres, coffee, desserts, casino games, a live auction and music by Brooke Lundy and John Vaughn. Tickets are $75 per person and proceeds benefit student scholarships. Dress is cocktail attire; 1920s-era clothing is encouraged. For more information, call 803-508-7477.