TODAY
The Savannah River Stringband will hold a jam session from 7 to 9 p.m. today at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Those wishing to join in should bring an acoustic instrument. For more information, visit savannahriverstringband.shutterfly.com or email Vicki Gibboney at dvgbi@atlanticbb.net.
Aiken Women In Black and Aiken Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. today on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market. These nonpartisan vigils in witness against war and all forms of violence are held on the first and third Monday of every month. All are invited to stand with us at Hitchcock Drive (the entrance to Aiken Estates, in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church). All are welcome – men, women, children and teens. We have signs, or you may bring your own as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Brenda at 803-648-6020, Lynn at 803-226-5546 or Emilie at 586-945-8771.
TUESDAY
Story Time in the Gardens will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday on the grounds of the Rye Patch, 100 Berrie Road. Snacks and drinks are welcome, and those attending may want to bring a lawn chair or blanket. A free book is given to each family in attendance. In case of inclement weather, the reading is moved inside. For more weather information, call 803-643-4661. For more information, call 803-642-7631.
The Aiken Branch NAACP will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. N.E. For more information, email naacpaikencountybranch@gmail.com.com.
The Mountain Dulcimers of Aiken will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in room 237 of St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. Players of all levels and anyone interested in learning to play are invited. For more information, call Gary Warnock at 803-226-9280 or Tommy Harman at 803-599-8962.
The Aiken County Legislative Delegation will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Aiken County Council chambers on the third floor of the Aiken County Government Center, 1930 University Parkway. For more information, call 803-642-1694.
The Aiken Lions Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in Ward Hall at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.E. Dinner and social time will be held at 5:30 p.m. Myla Padgett with the USCA Wellness Center will be the guest speaker. For more information, call Lion Pat Friday at 803-645-0606.
WEDNESDAY
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department's Lunch Bunch Entertainment and Seminar Series will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The program will be Anatomy of a Ponzi Scheme. For more information, call 803-643-2181 or email ssafford@cityofaikensc.gov.
THURSDAY
The Aiken Toastmasters Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Christ Central, 267 Laurens St. For more information, visit 1355.toastmastersclubs.org.
The Aiken Pickledillys will hold its annual indoor pickleball tournament Sept. 5-8. Registration is open for Men's, Women's and Mixed Doubles ages 19 and older for skill levels 3.0-5.0. For more information, visit aikenpickleball.com.
The Aiken Community Theatre will perform "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and Sept. 12, 13 and 14, and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors age 60 and older, and $15 for children and students. For more information, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
The Langely-Bath-Clearwater Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Burnettown Community Center, 3144 Augusta Road. Alyssa Magnog and Lauren Virgo from the Aiken County Historical Museum will be the guest speakers. They will discuss how to preserve family heirlooms. Parking is available at the Hector Rodriguez Sassafras Park. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call Ann Diamond at 803-593-3034.
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 1016 Vaucluse Road. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
Amp the Alley will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday until Halloween in The Alley in downtown Aiken. Open Mic with Kenny George will be held Thursday.