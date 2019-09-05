TODAY
The Aiken Toastmasters Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. today at Christ Central, 267 Laurens St. For more information, visit 1355.toastmastersclubs.org.
The Aiken Newcomers’ Club will meet Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. The club is open to all women in the Aiken area. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Community Service will be collecting donations for the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons. The cost of the luncheon is $15. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Desiee Kottenstette at 704-795-8773 (A-L) or Joetta Senour at 803-594-5001 (M-Z) or email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Reservations or cancellations must be made by noon today.
The Aiken Pickledillys will hold its annual indoor pickleball tournament today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Registration is open for Men's, Women's and Mixed Doubles ages 19 and older for skill levels 3.0-5.0. For more information, visit aikenpickleball.com.
The Aiken Community Theatre will perform "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday, and Sept. 12, 13 and 14, and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors age 60 and older, and $15 for children and students. For more information, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
The Langely-Bath-Clearwater Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. today at the Burnettown Community Center, 3144 Augusta Road. Alyssa Magnog and Lauren Virgo from the Aiken County Historical Museum will be the guest speakers. They will discuss how to preserve family heirlooms. Parking is available at the Hector Rodriguez Sassafras Park. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call Ann Diamond at 803-593-3034.
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 1016 Vaucluse Road. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
Amp the Alley will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. every today until Halloween in The Alley in downtown Aiken. Open Mic with Kenny George will be held Thursday.
Coloring for Grownups will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Participants should bring their own coloring pens and pencils. Coloring sheets and refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 803-642-2020 x 1131.
Family Storytime will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. The event will feature stories, songs and playtime. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Stephen James CSRA Coin Club will meet today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.; the meeting will start at 6:45 p.m. with a short business meeting, door prize drawing, show and tell numismatic presentations and news of upcoming numismatic events. Steve Kuhl will give a program titled the 1864 Confederate Raid on St. Albans, Vermont, and Three Simultaneous Bank Robberies. An auction will follow the program. For more information, call 803-979-3150 or email sjcsracoinclub@gmail.com.
Town & Country will meet today at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Social time will begin at 10 a.m. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. Town & Country member Cheryl Tyson, representing the Belle Meade Hunt Club in Thomson, Georgia, will be the guest speaker. Her topic will be What is Foxhunting in America? For more information, call Theresa Schuster at 571-243-7937.
FRIDAY
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Grant Writing and Fundraising for Nonprofits from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.
The Aiken Community Theatre will perform "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and Sept. 12, 13 and 14, and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors age 60 and older, and $15 for children and students. For more information, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
Downtown Dog, 150 Laurens St. S.W., will celebrate its fifth anniversary Friday at 6 p.m. Danny and Ron from the Netflix documentary "Life in the Doghouse" will be on hand. The event will feature wine, snacks, treats and more.
Aiken's Makin' will be held at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday on Park Avenue in downtown Aiken. The two-day arts and crafts event will feature handmade crafts, food and performances. For more information, visit aikenchamber.net.
SATURDAY
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 6 p.m, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. This will be the chapter's annual barbecue with open seating and casual dress. There will be a brief presentation on the Hometown Heroes Banner Project. The cost is $24 per person. Reservations are required by 6 p.m. Friday. For more information or to make a reservation, call Mary Lou Dewar at 803-649-4589 or email mld29803@gmail.com. Those who reserve but fail to show are expected to pay the $24 as the chapter is billed that amount.
The Stephen James CSRA Coin Club will hold its 17th annual Coin Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the gym of South Aiken Presbyterian Church, 1711 Whiskey Road. Admission and parking are free. For more information, email aikencoinshow@gmail.com.
Women Involved in Rural Electrification will hold an indoor yard sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the community room of the Aiken Electric Co-op, 2790 Wagener Road. Breakfast and lunch will be sold in the WIRE food court.
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. If you're a beginner, somebody will show you tips and pointers to get started. Beginners should RSVP to the reference desk ahead of time by calling 803-642-2020 ext. 1141. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The CSRA Gospel Music Heritage Awards will be held Saturday at the USCA Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville. The evening will begin with dinner and live music from 6 to 7 p.m. with the awards ceremony starting at 7:15 p.m. John P. Kee and Bryan Popin along with local artists will perform. Tickets are $35-$100 and can be purchased online at www.shout97.com or at the Convocation Center box office.
"Toy Story," rated G, will be shown from 3 to 4:20 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit www.abbe-lib.org.
The eighth annual Bridles and Birdies: A Night at the Races will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. General admission tickets are $50 per person and include food, an open bar and one round of putt putt. Evacuee tickets are $25 per person and include food, an open bar and one round of putt putt. For more information, visit thefirsteeaiken.org.