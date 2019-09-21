TODAY
USC Aiken will hold its family day today beginning at 10 a.m. Activities will be held at various locations on campus located at 471 University Parkway.
Adoptable dogs from the Aiken County Animal Shelter will be available for adoption today at the Aiken Standard Home and Garden Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The adoption fee is $35. For more information, call 803-642-1537.
The Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society and the Edgefield Touring Company will hold the seventh annual Southern Studies Showcase today. The showcase will feature 14 workshops, a block party, welcoming reception and two lunch and learn opportunities. A lunch lecture will be held from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. today. Dr. James Farmer will speak about his book, "An Edgefield Planter and His World: The 1840s Journals of Whitfield Brooks." It will be held at the Edgefield First Baptist Church. The cost is $15 per person per and is limited to 30 people. The cost to attend the showcase is $45. For more information and a complete list of classes, email oedgs85@gmail.com or visit oedgs.org.
Aiken's Oktoberfest will be held from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, on Newberry Street in downtown Aiken. The event will feature craft and German beer, live music by the Foothills Oompah Band and college football on the big screen. For more information, email adda_asst@atlantic.net.
The Old Aiken County Hospital Staff will hold its annual reunion from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. S.W. Please RSVP by Monday. For more information or to RSVP, call 803-648-3600 or 803-648-2801.
SRP Federal Credit Union will hold its fifth annual Fun Shoot Saturday at the National Wild Turkey Federation Palmetto Shooting Complex, 535 Gary Hill Road, Edgefield. The cost is $400 per team or $90 per individual, and includes 100-target sporting clay round, golf cart and lunch catered by Shealy's. Entry fee is $50 for those 17 and younger. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with flurry competitions starting at 8:15 a.m. Teams go on the course between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon followed by a silent auction, raffles, prize drawing and awards presentation at 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit Edgefield County Healthcare. For more information, call 803-384-0056 or email ridgehealthcarefoundation@gmail.com.
An AARP Smart Drive Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Recreation Center, 917 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non members and includes all class materials. Those who take the class may receive a discount on their auto insurance. For more information, call Bonita Peele at 803-443-8860.
The Aiken Branch of the American Association of University Women will hold a luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. N.W. The program will be What AAUW is All About. Membership is open to any women who have graduated from two- or four-year colleges. FOr more information, call President Martha Ebel at 803-648-5227.
The Festival of the Woods Family Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Show Grounds in Hitchcock Woods. Cars can enter through the South Boundary entrance. Learning stations about Hitchcock Woods artifacts, the red-cockaded woodpeckers, the Aiken Hounds legacy, turtles in the woods, prescribed burning and more will be available. Aiken Ice Cream also will be on-hand. For more information, call 803-642-0528.
The Aiken Area MS Self Help Group will meet from 10 to 11;30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Light refreshments will be served. All those living with MS and their caregivers are welcome. For more information, visit nationalmssociety.org.
SUNDAY
The Aiken County Historical Society will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. N.W. Cecil Williams, who photographed important moments from the Civil Rights movement, will be the guest speaker. For more information, call Allen Riddick at 803-649-6050.
MONDAY
The 23rd annual Mended Hearts Golf Tournament will be held Monday at the Houndslake Country Club, 901 Houndslake Drive. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. followed by a 9:30 a.m. The tournament is a captain's choice, best-ball format. The cost is $360 per team, and includes 18 holes of golf, range balls, cart, free on-course beverages, closest to pins on part threes, prizes and gifts provided by local businesses. Registration was due by Sept. 16. For more information or to register, call David Beveridge at 803-644-4008.
The South Carolina Bluebird Society will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in Room 3 of the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Whit Gibbons, professor emeritus of ecology at the University of Georgia, will give a presentation. Registration forms for the annual meeting will be available.
Aiken Peace will hold its fall potluck from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. Bring a vegetarian dish and share food and conversation. The event is free and open to the public. For more information or to RSVP, call David Matos at 803-215-3263.
FOTAS will hold its sixth annual Playing Fore the Pets Charity Golf Tournament and Helicopter Ball Drop on Monday at the Reserve Club at Woodside Plantation, 3000 Reserve Club Drive. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. followed by the ball drop at 8:15 a.m. All proceeds benefit FOTAS. For more information, call Robert Gordon at 803-257-1768 or bobbykrg@aol.com.