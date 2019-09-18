TODAY
A public meeting on Opportunity Zones will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The meeting is to seek input from community members about the types of development/investment they believe are most needed in the Opportunity Zone. For more information, visit aikensc.biz.
Sprint Food Stores will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at 851 Broad St., Augusta. Jobseekers could be hired on-site and part-time and full-time positions in Georgia and South Carolina locations are available. Applications are available online at sprintfs.com.
The Cedar Creek Ladies Club will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Cedar Creek Community Center, 2584 Club Drive. The topic will be "What Did You Do For a Living?" Refreshments will be served.
THURSDAY
The Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society and the Edgefield Touring Company will hold the seventh annual Southern Studies Showcase Sept. 20-21. The showcase will feature 14 workshops, a block party, welcoming reception and two lunch and learn opportunities. A welcome reception will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. A Block Party, with the theme A Night in an Edgefield Saloon or How Edgefield Made the West Wild, will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in the Edgefield Town Gym. A lunch lecture will be held from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Aliene Shields Humphries will give a lecture on The War that Made America (The French and Indian War). A second lunch lecture will be held from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Dr. James Farmer will speak about his book, "An Edgefield Planter and His World: The 1840s Journals of Whitfield Brooks. Both lectures will be held at the Edgefield First Baptist Church. The cost is $15 per person per lecture and both are limited to 30 people. The cost to attend the showcase is $35 through Monday, Sept. 9, and $45 after. For more information and a complete list of classes, email oedgs85@gmail.com or visit oedgs.org.
Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction will be held Thursdays through March at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. A discussion of "The Good Earth" by Pearl S. Buck with Dr. Tom Mack will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. Participants will read, watch and compare novels to their film adaptations. The program is made possible with a grant from the S.C. Humanities and funding from Friends of the Library. The program is designed for those 18 and older. For more information, call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1131.
The Aiken Poets will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at AnShu Asian Cafe, 122 Coach Light Way. The group meets the third Thursday of every month. New members are welcomed. For more information, call Roger Brock at 803-646-2141 or Joan Lacombe at 803-642-3872.
FRIDAY
Author Jamie R. Gandy will be at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W., from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday. He will give a reading and answer questions. The program is designed for ages 5-10. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Aiken Master Gardeners will hold a lunch box lecture at noon Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2721 Whiskey Road. Paul Thompson with the Clemson Extension Service will be the guest speaker. His topic will be Native Plants in the Shade. For more information, visit aikenmastergardeners.org.
SATURDAY
Aiken's Oktoberfest will be held from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, on Newberry Street in downtown Aiken. The event will feature craft and German beer, live music by the Foothills Oompah Band and college football on the big screen. For more information, email adda_asst@atlantic.net.
The Old Aiken County Hospital Staff will hold its annual reunion from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. S.W. Please RSVP by Monday. For more information or to RSVP, call 803-648-3600 or 803-648-2801.
SRP Federal Credit Union will hold its fifth annual Fun Shoot Saturday at the National Wild Turkey Federation Palmetto Shooting Complex, 535 Gary Hill Road, Edgefield. The cost is $400 per team or $90 per individual, and includes 100-target sporting clay round, golf cart and lunch catered by Shealy's. Entry fee is $50 for those 17 and younger. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with flurry competitions starting at 8:15 a.m. Teams go on the course between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon followed by a silent auction, raffles, prize drawing and awards presentation at 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit Edgefield County Healthcare. For more information, call 803-384-0056 or email ridgehealthcarefoundation@gmail.com.
An AARP Smart Drive Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Recreation Center, 917 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non members and includes all class materials. Those who take the class may receive a discount on their auto insurance. For more information, call Bonita Peele at 803-443-8860.
The Aiken Branch of the American Association of University Women will hold a luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. N.W. The program will be What AAUW is All About. Membership is open to any women who have graduated from two- or four-year colleges. For more information, call President Martha Ebel at 803-648-5227.
The Festival of the Woods Family Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Show Grounds in Hitchcock Woods. Cars can enter through the South Boundary entrance. Learning stations about Hitchcock Woods artifacts, the red-cockaded woodpeckers, the Aiken Hounds legacy, turtles in the woods, prescribed burning and more will be available. Aiken Ice Cream also will be on-hand. For more information, call 803-642-0528.
The Aiken Area MS Self Help Group will meet from 10 to 11;30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Light refreshments will be served. The program will be Fatigue: Take Control. All those living with MS and their caregivers are welcome. For more information, visit nationalmssociety.org.
Depot Jam will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Bluegrass musicians and the public are invited to join the music jam. All are welcome. For more information, email Steve Willis or Ashley Carder at haynesbluegrass@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
The Aiken County Historical Society will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. N.W. Cecil Williams, who photographed important moments from the Civil Rights movement, will be the guest speaker. For more information, call Allen Riddick at 803-649-6050.