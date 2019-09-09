TODAY
The Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society and the Edgefield Touring Company will hold the seventh annual Southern Studies Showcase Sept. 20-21. The showcase will 14 workshops, a block party, welcoming reception and two lunch and learn opportunities. A welcome reception will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. A Block Party, with the theme A Night in an Edgefield Saloon or How Edgefield Made the West Wild, will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in the Edgefield Town Gym. A lunch lecture will be held from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Aliene Shields Humphries will give a lecture on The War that Made America (The French and Indian War). A second lunch lecture will be held from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Dr. James Farmer will speak about his book, "An Edgefield Planter and His World: The 1840s Journals of Whitfield Brooks. Both lectures will be held at the Edgefield First Baptist Church. The cost is $15 per person per lecture and both are limited to 30 people. The cost to attend the showcase is $35 today and $45 if purchased after. For more information and a complete list of classes, email oedgs85@gmail.com or visit oedgs.org.
The Aiken Neighborhood Group of the American Sewing Guild will hold a free Sew-In to support Helping Hands from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Dunagan's Sew and Vac, 1536 Whiskey Road. The sew in will celebration National Sewing Month. Participants should bring their own machines. Jobs for non-sewers are available. For more information, call Lynne at 803-648-6218.
The Aiken County Commission for Technical and Comprehensive Education will meet at 5:15 p.m. today in the 100/200 Building in conference room 102 on the Ashley J. Little Administration Building on the campus of Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville.
The Carolina Pine Quilters Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. today at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. Guild member Gerry White will give a program on pieced borders in quilt-making. Guests are welcome.
The Town of Windsor will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. today in the activity building of First Baptist Church of Windsor. For more information, call 803-571-0788.
The Aiken County Transportation Committee will hold a work session meeting at 6 p.m. today in the Shaw Conference Room on the second floor the Aiken County Government Center, 1930 University Parkway. For more information, call 803-642-1694.
TUESDAY
The Aiken Newcomers' Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Community Service will be collecting donations for the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons. The cost for the luncheon is $15. Membership is open to all women in the Aiken area. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Desiree Kottenstette at 704-795-8773 (A-L) or Joetta Senour at 803-594-5001 (M-Z) or email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Reservations or cancellations were due Sept. 5.
Homework assistance and tutoring will be available from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays at the Lessie B. Price Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The program is free and open to all grade levels. Ms. Coates, an adjunct instructor at Aiken Technical College and substitute teacher, will facilitate the program. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
Word Weavers International Inc. will hold the inaugural meeting of an Aiken writer's group at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fully Armored Christian Bookstore, 2563 Whiskey Road. The Christian writer's group gives writers a place to connect with other writers with the main focus on critiques limited to 1,500 words per member per meeting. Meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month. For more information, visit www.word-weavers.com.
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Golden Corral, 2265 Whiskey Road. The speaker will be Jessica Gladkowski with the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare.
Single, Single again will meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday at Mi Rancho, 3601 Richland Ave. Reservations are due by Tuesday. For more information, call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156 or email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@aol.com. Email reservations are preferred.
THURSDAY
CSRA College Night will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the James Brown Arena, 601 7th St., Augusta. Representatives from more than 130 colleges and universities will be in attendance. For more information, visit srs.gov.
Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction will be held Thursdays through March at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. The movie, "The Good Earth," will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A discussion of "The Good Earth" by Pearl S. Buck with Dr. Tom Mack will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Participants will read, watch and compare novels to their film adaptations. The program is made possible with a grant from the S.C. Humanities and funding from Friends of the Library. The program is designed for those 18 and older. For more information, call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1131.
FRIDAY
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Cellphone Apps for Business from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce, 121 Richland Ave. E. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.
Brian Boger will sign copies of his new book, "Champagne Friday," from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Aiken County Visitor's Center, 133 Laurens St. N.W.
A special storytime featuring a member of Aiken Public Safety will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
SATURDAY
“Toy Story 2," rated G, will be shown from 3 to 4:35 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The second Celebration of African American Excellence will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Grand Room of the Center for African American History, Art and Culture, 120 York St. N.W. Tickets are $25. Victoria Smalls, an arts advocate, historian and cultural preservationist, will be the keynote speaker. A temporary exhibit illustrating AIken's involvement in the civil rights movement will be on display and the Dugas-Cole Award for Excellence will be presented. For more information, visit caahac.org or call 803-226-0269.