TODAY
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department's Lunch Bunch Entertainment and Seminar Series will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. today at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The program will be Medicare 101. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
PEO Chapter P will hold an Old Bags Bazaar fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. The bazaar will feature refurbished purses, bags, hand-crafted jewelry and light refreshments.
A Fall Prevention Awareness Day Event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. today at the Kroc Center, 1833 Broad St., Augusta. Featured activities include Tai Chi demonstrations, medication reviews, balance assessments, learning how to reduce fall injury, blood pressure checks, home modifications and more. For more information, call Tamba Wilkerson at 706-799-9506.
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 6 p.m, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be R.J. Bednez. His topic will be homeless veterans. The cost is $24 per person. Reservations are required by 6 p.m. today. For more information or to make a reservation, call Mary Lou Dewar at 803-649-4589 or email mld29803@gmail.com. Those who reserve but fail to show are expected to pay the $24 as the chapter is billed that amount.
FOTAS will have adoptable dogs from the Aiken County Animal Shelter at the sixth annual Oktoberfest Horse Trials today and Saturday at Stable View, 117 Stable Drive. Dogs will $35 and can be adopted on-site. For more information, call 803-642-1537.
SATURDAY
Peace in the Park will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Price Avenue pavilion at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. An interfaith discussion titled “What Do You Mean We’re Connected,” will be held from noon to 2 p.m. The event also will feature meditation, henna designs, rangoli, West African drumming, a live shadow puppet show and more. For more information, email bknorthaugusta@gmail.com.
Aiken Horsepower will hold its fourth annual Fall Fling from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Stable View Farm, 117 Stable Drive. The cost is $20 per vehicle the day of the show. There is no pre-registration. General admission is free to the public. For more information, call Vickie or Manny Reynolds at 803-270-3505 or 803-292-8219.
A Unity in the Community event will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Hope Community Ministries, 401 Middleton Drive, Windsor. A Blessing Box will be unveiled in the area.
Mimosas and Mutts will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Beyond Bijoux, 106 Laurens St. N.W. Adoptable pets from the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare will be on-hand and mimosas and pastries will be available to shoppers. Those who donate cat or dog food will receive 20% off their purchase.
Building 429 will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Town Creek Baptist Church, 250 Town Creek Road, as part of its Fear No More Tour. VIP tickets are $40, Golden Circle tickets are $25 and General Admission tickets are $18. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit itickets.com/events/432476.
Single, Single Again will hold its Oktoberfest Potluck from 3-8 p.m. Saturday at the covered pavilion at Gem Lakes. Bratwurst will be served. Last names A-I should bring a salad or vegetable, last names J-R should bring a dessert and S-Z should bring fruit. Plates, glasses, plasticware and napkins will be provided. Bring serving utensils and drinks. Swimming is permitted. Reservations were needed by Sept. 25. For more information, email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@aol.com or Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156.
Four choral groups directed by Diane Haslam will perform a concert titled Sing Out Strong at 7 p.m. Saturday at Aiken’s First Baptist Church, 120 Chesterfield St. N.E. The Aiken Singers, Belles Canto, Bellini and the South Boundary Singers will perform a diverse mix of choral music from the Beatles to jazz and classical numbers. For more information, email aikensingers@gmail.com.
The Flavors of Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cold Creek Nurseries, 398 Hitchcock Parkway. The event will feature a pumpkin patch photo opportunity, face painting, live music from Roads N Rails, a honeybee demonstration and apple bake-off featuring Aiken High's culinary program. For more information, call 803-648-3592.