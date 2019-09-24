TODAY
The Aiken Council of Neighborhoods will meet at 6:30 p.m. today in the Aiken Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. Membership is open to any block club, homeowners' or tenants' group, or neighborhood watch association. For more information, email aikenneighborhoods@gmail.com.
Thomas Pandolfi, pianist, will perform in concert at noon today at St. Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta, as part of the Tuesday's Music Live concert series. Lunch, catered by Cordially Invited Caterers, will be served in the River Room following the performance. The cost is $12 per person for lunch, and advanced registration is required. The concert is free. For more information, call 706-722-3463 or visit tuesdaysmusiclive.com.
The Aiken Concert Band will perform The Music of War and Peace, a Salute to Our Veterans at 7 p.m. today, Sept. 24, at Millbrook Baptist Church, 223 S. Aiken Blvd. S.E. Tickets will be sold at the door starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students K-12, $10 for adults and free for veterans with ID and children ages 5 and younger.
WEDNESDAY
Single, Single Again will hold its Oktoberfest Potluck from 3-8 p.m. Saturday at the covered pavilion at Gem Lakes. Bratwurst will be served. Last names A-I should bring a salad or vegetable, last names J-R should bring a dessert and S-Z should bring fruit. Plates, glasses, plasticware and napkins will be provided. Bring serving utensils and drinks. Swimming is permitted. Reservations are needed by Wednesday. For more information, email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@aol.com or Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156. Email reservations are preferred.
THURSDAY
The USC Aiken English Department will hold a free poetry reading at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 106 of the Penland Administration Building on the campus, 471 University Parkway. The event will feature the authors published in the anthology "Archive: South Carolina Poets Since 2005."
Blue Jeans & Bluegrass, a fundraiser for the Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Arts and Heritage Center, 100 Georgia Ave., North Augusta. Tickets are $25 per person and include a barbecue dinner from Riverside Smoke. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 803-441-4380 or visit artsandheritagecenter.com.
The Aiken Kiwanis Club will meet 6 p.m. Thursday at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Brad Lewis will be installed as the new president.
FRIDAY
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department's Lunch Bunch Entertainment and Seminar Series will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The program will be Medicare 101. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
PEO Chapter P will hold an Old Bags Bazaar fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. The bazaar will feature refurbished purses, bags, hand-crafted jewelry and light refreshments.
A Fall Prevention Awareness Day Event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Kroc Center, 1833 Broad St., Augusta. Featured activities include Tai Chi demonstrations, medication reviews, balance assessments, learning how to reduce fall injury, blood pressure checks, home modifications and more. For more information, call Tamba Wilkerson at 706-799-9506.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 28
Aiken Horsepower will hold its fourth annual Fall Fling from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Stable View Farm, 117 Stable Drive. The cost is $20 per vehicle the day of the show. There is no pre-registration. General admission is free to the public. For more information, call Vickie or Manny Reynolds at 803-270-3505 or 803-292-8219.
A Unity in the Community event will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Hope Community Ministries, 401 Middleton Drive, Windsor. A Blessing Box will be unveiled in the area.
Mimosas and Mutts will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Beyond Bijoux, 106 Laurens St. N.W. Adoptable pets from the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare will be on-hand and mimosas and pastries will be available to shoppers. Those who donate cat or dog food will receive 20% off their purchase.
Building 429 will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Town Creek Baptist Church, 250 Town Creek Road, as part of its Fear No More Tour. VIP tickets are $40, Golden Circle tickets are $25 and General Admission tickets are $18. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit itickets.com/events/432476.
Four choral groups directed by Diane Haslam will perform a concert titled Sing Out Strong at 7 p.m. Saturday at Aiken’s First Baptist Church, 120 Chesterfield St. N.E. The Aiken Singers, Belles Canto, Bellini and the South Boundary Singers will perform a diverse mix of choral music from the Beatles to jazz and classical numbers. For more information, email aikensingers@gmail.com.
The Flavors of Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cold Creek Nurseries, 398 Hitchcock Parkway. The event will feature a pumpkin patch photo opportunity, face painting, live music from Roads N Rails, a honeybee demonstration and apple bake-off featuring Aiken High's culinary program. For more information, call 803-648-3592.