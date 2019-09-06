TODAY
The Aiken Pickledillys will hold its annual indoor pickleball tournament today, Saturday and Sunday. Registration is open for Men's, Women's and Mixed Doubles ages 19 and older for skill levels 3.0-5.0. For more information, visit aikenpickleball.com.
The Aiken Community Theatre will perform "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" at 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Sept. 12, 13 and 14, and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors age 60 and older, and $15 for children and students. For more information, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
The McGrath Computer Learning Center will hold an open house for its fall session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the McGrath Learning Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Those attending can register for classes, meet the instructors and see the classroom.
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Grant Writing and Fundraising for Nonprofits from 10 a.m. to noon today at the North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.
Downtown Dog, 150 Laurens St. S.W., will celebrate its fifth anniversary today at 6 p.m. Danny and Ron from the Netflix documentary "Life in the Doghouse" will be on hand. The event will feature wine, snacks, treats and more.
Aiken's Makin' will be held at 9 a.m. today and Saturday on Park Avenue in downtown Aiken. The two-day arts and crafts event will feature handmade crafts, food and performances. For more information, visit aikenchamber.net.
The eighth annual Bridles and Birdies: A Night at the Races will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. General admission tickets are $50 per person and include food, an open bar and one round of putt putt. Evacuee tickets are $25 per person and include food, an open bar and one round of putt putt. For more information, visit thefirsteeaiken.org.
SATURDAY
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 6 p.m, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. This will be the chapter's annual barbecue with open seating and casual dress. There will be a brief presentation on the Hometown Heroes Banner Project. The cost is $24 per person. Reservations are required by 6 p.m. Friday. For more information or to make a reservation, call Mary Lou Dewar at 803-649-4589 or email mld29803@gmail.com. Those who reserve but fail to show are expected to pay the $24 as the chapter is billed that amount.
The Stephen James CSRA Coin Club will hold its 17th annual Coin Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the gym of South Aiken Presbyterian Church, 1711 Whiskey Road. Admission and parking are free. For more information, email aikencoinshow@gmail.com.
Women Involved in Rural Electrification will hold an indoor yard sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the community room of the Aiken Electric Co-op, 2790 Wagener Road. Breakfast and lunch will be sold in the WIRE food court.
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. If you're a beginner, somebody will show you tips and pointers to get started. Beginners should RSVP to the reference desk ahead of time by calling 803-642-2020 ext. 1141. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The CSRA Gospel Music Heritage Awards will be held Saturday at the USCA Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville. The evening will begin with dinner and live music from 6 to 7 p.m. with the awards ceremony starting at 7:15 p.m. John P. Kee and Bryan Popin along with local artists will perform. Tickets are $35-$100 and can be purchased online at www.shout97.com or at the Convocation Center box office.
The Astronomy Club of Augusta will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday at South Aiken High School, 232 E. Pine Log Road. Tedda Howard will be the guest speaker. The program will be Observe the Moon Night. Club volunteers will help show you the lunar Maria: naked eye, binocular, low power and high power, and craters Aristoteles, Tycho, Theophilus, Montes Caucasus, Montes Alpes and more. FOr more information, visit angelfire.com/ga/astronomyclubaugusta.
"Toy Story," rated G, will be shown from 3 to 4:20 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit www.abbe-lib.org.
FOTAS will hold a Flood of Furry Friends adoption event from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road. The event will offer adoption specials and adopters will receive a unique gift along with a free leash or cat carrier. For more information, call 803-642-1537.
The Indie Arts Vintage Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 616 Park Ave. S.E. The market will feature vintage and handcrafted items, artists, artisans, a food truck and music.
A mattress sale fundraiser to benefit South Aiken Band and Drama will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at South Aiken High School, 232 E. Pine Log Road. The one-day sale will feature new, factory-warrantied mattresses up to 50% off retail.
SUNDAY
The Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Lynch Building Annex of the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. Robert C. Jones will be the guest speaker. His topic will be Gov. Francis W. and Lucy Holcombe Pickens. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 803-637-4010.