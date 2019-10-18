TODAY
The 2019 Aiken City Limits Music Festival will be held Oct. 17-20. Bands will perform in downtown Aiken, Citizens Park and the Highfields Event Center. Jack Pearson will perform today at Newberry Hall. On Saturday Rhyan Sinclair, Dave Ernst and the Early Favorites, Alec James, Hans Wenzel and the 86ers, Justin Trawick and the Common Good will perform at the All-Star Tents and Events stage at the Highfields Event Center, 198 Gaston Road; A Gathering of the Hott Mamas, The Wallaces, Come FOrth, Reverend Billy Smith, Karlton Clay, Dapper Savage, the Matter of W.A.R. and Tremell Reese will perform at the Starr Community Stage at the New Moon Cafe, 116 Laurens St. N.W.; and Anybody's Guess will perform in downtown Aiken. A Rooftop Sunset Soiree will be held Sunday at the Carriage House Inn, 139 Laurens St. N.W. For times, tickets and more information, visit aikencitylimits.com.
The Aiken Community Playhouse will perform "Of Mice and Men" at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, and Oct. 24, 25 and 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors ages 60 and older, and $15 for students. For more information, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
The Aiken Civic Ballet will perform "Dracula" at 7 p.m. today at Saturday at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at etherredge.usca.edu.
The Beaux Arts Masquerade will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. today at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. The event will feature a costume contest, live and silent auctions music and dancing. Tickets are $75 per person and include two drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Costumes are encouraged but not required. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
A Teen Life Maze will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The event will feature food, prizes, music a video game truck and more. For more information or to RSVP visit shapingbrighterfutures.org.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold a Tai Chi for Arthritis for Fall Prevention and TCA Instructor Course from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 and 25 at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The cost is $280 for those registered today and $305 after. For more information, email class instructor email Meghan Bryant at meghanecreations@gmail.com.
A Mother Goose storytime will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Saluda Pickers will hold its third annual Extravaganza Expo at 8 a.m. today and Saturday at 605 Johnston Highway, Saluda. For more information, call 864-992-2899.
The inaugural Cumbee Center Cook-Off will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Admission is free. For more information, call 803-649-0480.
The Aiken Master Gardeners will hold a lunch box lecture at noon today at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2721 Whiskey Road. Amanda McNulty, a horticulture agent with the Clemson Extension and host of SCETV's Making It Grow, will be the guest speaker. Her topic will be How Rice Shaped the History of South Carolina. For more information, visit aikenmastergardeners.org.
SATURDAY
An Aiken Zombie 5K, part of the Race to End Alzheimer's, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville. For more information, visit facebook.com/aikenzombie5k.
Aiken County EMS will hold its third bi-annual Sensory Sensitive and Special Needs Touch-A-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater.
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. For more information, call 803-642-2020 ext. 1141 or visit abbe-lib.org.
The 21st annual Spooktacular and Trunk-or-Treat will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Big Mo, 5822 Columbia Highway N., Monetta.The family-friendly event will feature trunk-or-treating, a costume contest and movies. Admission is $9 for ages 4 and older. For more information, call 803-685-7949.
The North Augusta Department of Public Safety and Second Providence Baptist Church will hold a Trunk-or-Treat from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Park Drive, North Augusta.
The Aiken Area MS Self Help Group will meet from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. The webinar Mobility and Symptom Management will be shown. Meetings are open to those living with multiple sclerosis, their caregivers and support persons. For more information, call Pam at 803-645-2092.
A Halloween celebration will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the DAV Building, 2194 Columbia Highway N. Just Us will perform. Those attending should bring finger foods or dessert. Admission is $6. For more information, call Carroll Matthews at 803-640-4114.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold Fall Farm Fest from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Aiken County Farmers Market, 115 Williamsburg St. The event will celebrate the fall harvest with pumpkins, apples, children's activities and more. Roads N' Rails will perform and members of the Aiken Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions. For more information, call 803-644-1907 or 803-293-2214.
Depot Jam will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Bluegrass musicians and the public are invited to join the music jam. All are welcome. For more information, email Steve Willis or Ashley Carder at haynesbluegrass@gmail.com.
The Dollar General, 950 E. Pine Log Road, will hold a grand opening at 9 a.m. Saturday. The first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with free product samples. For more information, visit dollargeneral.com.
Atoms in the Alley will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in The Alley in downtown Aiken. The event will feature representatives from the Savannah River Ecology Lab, the U.S. Forest Service, the Savannah River Archaeological Research Program and other science related vendors. For more information, call 803-648-1437 or visit srsheritagemuseum.org.
The Friends of the Animal Shelter will hold Fall in Love with a Shelter Pet adoption event from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road. The event will feature adoption specials and a Halloween craft for kids. For more information, call the shelter at 803-642-1537.
A slime activity will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Registration opened Oct. 7. For more information or to register, call the circulation desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1121. This activity is for children ages 5-11.