MONDAY
Yoga in Hopelands will be held at noon today in Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. The yoga will be led by Nina Spinelli and is open to all ability levels. The program is designed for ages 12 and older. Admission is free. For more information, call 803-642-7650.
The Aiken County Democratic Women's Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. today in room 1 of the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The guest speaker will be a principal surrogate for presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
The Aiken County Legislative Delegation will meet at 6 p.m. today in Aiken County Council Chambers in the Aiken County Government Center, 1930 University Parkway. For more information, call 803-642-1694.
Aiken Women In Black, in partnership with Aiken Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. today on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market. Near the end of the vigil around 5:15 p.m. a candlelight remembrance for the victims of domestic violence in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month will be held. These nonpartisan vigils in witness against war and all forms of violence are held on the first and third Monday of every month. All are invited to stand with us at Hitchcock Drive (the entrance to Aiken Estates, in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church). We have signs, or you may bring your own as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Brenda at 803-648-6020, Lynn at 803-226-5546 or Emilie at 586-945-8771.
TUESDAY
Andrew Sords, violin, and Daniel Overly, piano, will perform in concert at noon Tuesday at St. Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta, as part of the Tuesday's Music Live concert series. Lunch, catered by Cordially Invited Caterers, will be served in the River Room following the performance. The cost is $12 per person for lunch, and advanced registration is required. The concert is free. For more information, call 706-722-3463 or visit tuesdaysmusiclive.com.
The Four Tops will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $60. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 803-641-3305 or visit usca.edu/etherredge-center.
A Book Club for Adults will meet from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. This month's book is “The Stars are Fire" by Anita Shreve. For more information or to sign up, call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1131.
The Cedar Creek Sew n Sews will hold a Lydia Work Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Cedar Creek Community Center, 2584 Club Drive. Volunteers will cut, sew and trim totes for the Lydia Project. Totes will be given to women and girls coping with cancer. For more information, call Mary at 803-502-1380.
The Aiken Lion's Club will hold an orientation and training titled What is a Lion and What Do We Do at 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. The meeting is open to anyone interested in learning more about the organization. For more information, call Pat Friday at 803-645-0606 or email pfriday42@gmail.com.
The CSRA Parkinson's Support Group will not meet on Tuesday. Instead, those who were planning to attend are invited to a program titled Women and PD from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Doubletree Hotel, 2651 Perimeter Parkway Augusta. There will be a general program and lunch followed by separate sessions for men and women. The program is not just for women. The event is free but registration is required. To register, visit parkinson.org/augedu or call 770-450-0792. For more information, call Mary Ann Navarro at 706-364-1662.
WEDNESDAY
Nuclear Care Partners will hold its annual National Day of Remembrance Celebration from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. The event is open to all former Department of Energy and Savannah River Site workers and will feature an honorary pinning ceremony. Walt Joseph, executive director of the SRS Heritage Foundation, will be the guest speaker. There also will be lunch, giveaways and more. For more information, visit nuclearcarepartners.com.
Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction will be held Thursdays through March at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. The movie, “The Dead," will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. A discussion of “The Dead" by James Joyce with Dr. Doug Higbee will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. Participants will read, watch and compare novels to their film adaptations. The program is made possible with a grant from the S.C. Humanities and funding from Friends of the Library. The program is designed for those 18 and older. For more information, call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1131.
THURSDAY
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold a Tai Chi for Arthritis for Fall Prevention and TCA Instructor Course from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The cost is $280 for those registered before Oct. 18, and $305 after. For more information, email class instructor email Meghan Bryant at meghanecreations@gmail.com.
A slime activity will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Registration opened Oct. 7. For more information or to register, call the circulation desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1121. This activity is for children ages 5-11.
FRIDAY
An AARP Smart Driver Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Club Thrive/Aiken Active Seniors Center, 944 Dougherty Road. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers and includes all class materials. Participants may be eligible for insurance discounts after completing the class. For more information or to register, call Jarrod Cheatham at 803-226-0355.
A Monster Mash will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Municipal Building, 314 Park Ave. S.W. The event will feature dancing, food, costume contest and auctions. There will be a cash bar. Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple. Proceeds benefit the United Way of Aiken County. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.
A Howl-O-Ween Parade and Costume Contest for dogs will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Downtown Dog, 150 Laurens St. S.W. The parade will start at Downtown Dog and continue north on Laurens Street. For more information, call 803-226-0347.
A Halloween Storytime will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Children and families can dress in costume for a short story time event and trick-or-treating around the library. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, on the 400 Block of Georgia Avenue in North Augusta. The event will feature music, food, craft vendors and amusement rides. Mark Chesnutt and Thompson Square will perform Friday. The Spin-Doctors will perform Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.jackolanternjubilee.com.
The Aiken County Spooktacular will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Aiken County Recreation Center, 917 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. The event will be hosted by the AIken County Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department and the Serenity Charity Club. The event will feature truck-or-treating, a haunted house and costume contest. For more information, visit aikencountyprt.com.
SATURDAY
The Augusta Choral Society will perform a concert titled A Roman Hallow(e'en) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sacred Heart Cultural Center, 1301 Greene St., Augusta. Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors age 60 and older, and $15 for students/active military. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit augustacs.org.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold its annual Truck-or-Treat from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at fields 1-5 at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. The event will feature carnival games, music by Bright and Bold Entertainment, concessions, candy and more. Admission is $1. To participate as a vendor or trunker, call Tim Behling at 803-642-7634 or email tbehling@cityofaikensc.gov.
The 28th running of the Fall Steeplechase will be held Saturday at the Aiken Horse Park Bruce's Field, 931 Powderhouse Road. Guarantor Tent Party tickets are $125 and includes a buffet lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., live entertainment by Anybody's Guess and parking. Children 10 and younger are free. Subscriber railside package tickets are $200 and include railside parking, four patron passes and an additional parking pass. General admission railside packages are $150 and include railside parking and two patron passes. Second row parking is $50 and patron passes must be purchased separately. General infield parking passes are $20 per car in advance and $30 at the gate. Patron passes are $20 in advance and $30 at the gate. Children 10 and younger are free. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 803-648-9641, email info@aikensteeplechase.com or visit aikensteeplechase.com. The deadline for space renewal was Oct. 1.
The Edgefield Preservation Association will hold A Night in Bloody Edgefield on Saturday. A reception and lecture will be held at 6 p.m. at the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. Kim Poovey will discuss 19th century mourning rituals. An Oakley Park Candlelight Stroll will be held at 7 p.m. and a Ghost Tour will be held at 8 p.m. and will be led by Tonya Guy. Tickets are $25 and include both tours and the reception. Children 12 and younger are free. Transportation will be provided between the two sites and is limited to 60 people. For more information, call 803-637-4010.
The Aiken Symphony Orchestra will perform a Hogwarts in Aiken concert at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. The concert will feature the music of the Harry Potter films. Tickets are $10 for children 12 and younger and $20 for adults. For more information, call 803-220-7251 or visit aikensymphonyorchestra.com.
A Trunk-or-Treat will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Mount Anna Baptist Church, 2612 Banks Mill Road. The event will feature a cake auction, chili cookoff, bounce house, laser tag, hay rides and more.
The Southeastern Witches Ball will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill, 221 Greenville St. N.W. The event will feature music, dancing, a silent auction to benefit FOTAS, palm readings, heavy hors d'oeuvres and a costume contest. There will be a cash bar. Tickets are $175 and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com.
"Toy Story 4," rated G, will be shown from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Main Street Players will perform "Resurrection" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, and Nov. 3, at the Discovery Center, 405 Main St., Edgefield. Tickets are $20. For more information or purchase tickets, call 803-637-2233.
The 16th annual Katydid Combined Driving Event Signature Brunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Katydid Farm, 359 State Park Road, Windsor. The cost is $75 per person, and will be catered by Nonna's Italian Kitchen. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit conserveaiken.org. The deadline for reservations is Saturday.
The Mountain Dulcimers of Aiken will perform from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E.