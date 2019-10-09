TODAY
Aiken Technical College will kick off its 2019-2020 Dynamic Dialogues lecture series at 12:30 p.m. today in the amphitheater on ATC campus, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. The presenter will be Renwick McNeil, an S.C. partnership specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau's Atlanta region, and Wil Williams, president and CEO of the Economic Development Partnership. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email dicksn@atc.edu.
Nathalie Dupree will sign copies of her book "Nathalie Dupree's Favorite Stories and Recipes" from 2 to 6 p.m. today at Plum Pudding, 101 Laurens St. N.W.
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees association will meet at 11 a.m. today at the Golden Corral, 2265 Whiskey Road. The topic will be future plans.
A sewing day for the Lydia Project will be held from 9 a.m. to noon today at Jeff's Sewing and Vacuum, 3833 Washington Road No. C, Augusta. Sewing club members will sew totes for girls and women coping with cancer. For more information, call Cathy at 706-863-0090.
THURSDAY
The Pink Ribbonettes will hold its 10th Annual Pink Tea from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. The event will celebrate National Breast Cancer Awareness. Rebekah Robeson, a cancer survivor, will be the guest speaker. No reservations are necessary. For more information, call 803-649-9267.
Single, Single Again will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Sukiya, 226 East Gate Drive. Reservations were due by Oct. 8. Email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@aol.com or call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156. Email reservations are preferred.
FRIDAY
The Pain Center and Regenerative Institute will hold a seminar titled Muffin Tops and Mimosas from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Woodside Plantation Country Club, 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive. The seminar will feature a live CoolSculpting demonstration, raffles, giveaways and more. Space is limited. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 803-642-6500 or emailing ajustiano@aikenneuro.com.
Mended Hearts Chapter No. 294 will meet at 10 a.m. Friday in the Miller Building of Nursing on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Lynne Clark with staff development at Aiken Regional Medical Centers will be the guest speaker. Her topic will be CPR.
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Understanding Basic Business Financials from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.
SATURDAY
An AARP Smart Driver Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Creek Homeowners Association, 2584 Club Drive. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers and includes all class materials. Participants may be eligible for insurance discounts after completing the class. For more information or to register, call Vince Jones at 803-648-1363 or email 803-443-8899.
Great Oak Therapeutic Riding Center will hold its 2019 Barn Tour in the Historic District from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The self-guided tour will feature seven barns from the past and present. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Box lunches will be available for purchase the day of the event. Pedego Electric Bikes will be available for an additional fee. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit greatoakeap.org.