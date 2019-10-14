TODAY
A Docent Training session will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. The event will feature instruction on docent duties, basic museum policies and a talk on the museum's inner workings. Site and Events Manager Leah Walker and Executive Director Lauren Virgo will lead the session. For more information or to RSVP, call 803-642-2015 or email lwalker@aikencountysc.gov.
The Carolina Pine Quilters guild will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. The program will be a trunk show of antique quilts collected by Nancy Teal. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit carolinapinequilters.com.
Material Girls, Aiken's American Sewing Guild, will meet at 10 a.m. today at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church, 1630 Silver Bluff Road. The program will be a group exploration of sewing related ideas for home decorating. Members and guests are asked to bring ideas from their own sewing or any other source. Attendees should also bring any recent sewing programs or questions to share with the group. For more information, call Cheri at 803-644-0576 or Marge at 803-226-0165.
The Aiken County Commission for Technical and Comprehensive Education will meet at 5:15 p.m. today in the Ashley J. Little Administration Building on the campus of Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville.
TUESDAY
The 28th annual Walk to Remember in honor of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at University Hospital, 1350 Walton Way, Augusta.
The Crosland Park Neighborhood Cooperative will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Resource Center, 1248 Crosland Drive N.E. The program will be a candidate forum. For more information, email cpnc@atlanticbb.net.
The Beech Island Historical Society will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the society's History and Visitor's Center, 144 Old Jackson Highway, Beech Island. The featured speaker will be North Augusta historian Milledge Murray will be the guest speaker. His topic will be the lost town of Hamburg. For more information, call Jackie Bartley at 706-833-3651 or email bdbartley@comcast.net.
The Mountain Dulcimers of Aiken will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. Players of all levels and anyone interested in learning to play are welcome. For more information, call Gary Warnock at 803-226-9280 or Tommy Harman at 803-599-8962.
A Pumpkin Painting Party will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Chick-fil-A, 202 East Gate Drive. Participants who bring three canned goods for the Golden Harvest Food Bank can receive a free kid's meal or chicken sandwich.
The Cedar Creek Sew n Sews will hold a Lydia Project Work Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Creek Community Center, 2584 Club Drive. Volunteers will cut fabric and sew totes that are provided by the Lydia Project to woman and girls coping with cancer. Community members are welcome. For more information, call Mary at 803-502-1380.
A Depression and Bipolar Support Group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity on Laurens, 213 Laurens St. Officer Daniel Williams with the Aiken Department of PUblic Safety will speak. For more information, call 803-507-2214.
The Aiken Lions Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.E. Dinner and social time is at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Pat Friday at 803-645-0606.
WEDNESDAY
Sprint Food Stores will hold a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at 851 Broad St., Augusta. Jobseekers could be hired onsite for part-time and full-time positions. For more information, visit sprintfs.com.
THURSDAY
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, 302 University Parkway. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org.
Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction will be held Thursdays through March at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. The movie, "The Dead," will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Wednesday, Oct. 23. A discussion of "The Dead" by James Joyce with Dr. Dr. Doug Higbee will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. Participants will read, watch and compare novels to their film adaptations. The program is made possible with a grant from the S.C. Humanities and funding from Friends of the Library. The program is designed for those 18 and older. For more information, call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1131.
The Aiken Community Playhouse will perform "Of Mice and Men" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and Oct. 24, 25 and 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors ages 60 and older, and $15 for students. For more information, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
FRIDAY
The Beaux Arts Masquerade will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. S.W. The event will feature a costume contest, live and silent auctions music and dancing. Tickets are $75 per person and include two drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Costumes are encouraged but not required. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 803-641-9094 or visit aikencenterforthearts.org.
A Teen Life Maze will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The event will feature food, prizes, music a video game truck and more. For more information or to RSVP visit shapingbrighterfutures.org.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold a Tai Chi for Arthritis for Fall Prevention and TCA Instructor Course from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 and 25 at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The cost is $280 for those registered before Friday and $305 after. For more information, email class instructor email Meghan Bryant at meghanecreations@gmail.com.
A Mother Goose storytime will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Aiken Community Playhouse will perform "Of Mice and Men" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and Oct. 24, 25 and 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors ages 60 and older, and $15 for students. For more information, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
The Aiken Civic Ballet will perform "Dracula" at 7 p.m. Friday at Saturday at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at etherredge.usca.edu.
Saluda Pickers will hold its third annual Extravaganza Expo at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday at 605 Johnston Highway, Saluda. For more information, call 864-992-2899.
SATURDAY
An Aiken Zombie 5K, part of the Race to End Alzheimer's, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville. For more information, visit facebook.com/aikenzombie5k.
Aiken County EMS will hold its third bi-annual Sensory Sensitive and Special Needs Touch-A-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater.
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. For more information, call 803-642-2020 ext. 1141 or visit abbe-lib.org.
The 21st annual Spooktacular and Trunk-or-Treat will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Big Mo, 5822 Columbia Highway N., Monetta.The family-friendly event will feature trunk-or-treating, a costume contest and movies. Admission is $9 for ages 4 and older. For more information, call 803-685-7949.
The North Augusta Department of Public Safety and Second Providence Baptist Church will hold a Trunk-or-Treat from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Lions Field, 620 W. Buena Vista Ave., North Augusta.
The Aiken Area MS Self Help Group will meet from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. The webinar Mobility and Symptom Management will be shown. Meetings are open to those living with multiple sclerosis, their caregivers and support persons. For more information, call Pam at 803-645-2092.
A Halloween celebration will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the DAV Building, 2194 Columbia Highway N. Just Us will perform. Those attending should bring finger foods or dessert. Admission is $6. For more information, call Carroll Matthews at 803-640-4114.
SUNDAY
The Aiken Community Playhouse will perform "Of Mice and Men" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and Oct. 24, 25 and 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors ages 60 and older, and $15 for students. For more information, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
The Aiken Civic Ballet will perform "Dracula" at 7 p.m. Friday at Saturday at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at etherredge.usca.edu.