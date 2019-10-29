TODAY
A trunk-or-treat event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today in the gym parking lot at Wagener-Salley High School, 272 Main St. S., Wagener. This event is for ages 13 and younger.
A Fall FAFSA Night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today in the 700 building on the campus of Aiken Technical College, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. Financial aid staff rom Aiken Tech and USC Aiken will be available to answer questions and assist with completion of the FAFSA form. For more information, email dicksn@atc.edu r leslieh@usca.edu.
WEDNESDAY
The USC Aiken School of Business will give a seminar titled Marketing 101 for Entrepreneurs from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in room 112 of the Business and Education Building on the campus of USCA, 471 University Parkway. Dr. Julie Steen will lead the seminar. The cost is $15. For more information or to register, visit https://campscui.active.com.
THURSDAY
The Center for African American History, Art and Culture will hold a trick-or-treat event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the center, 120 York St. N.E. For more information, visit caahac.org or call 803-226-0269.
The Friends of the Aiken Library Book Sale will hold a Sneak Preview and Purchase event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. The preview is open to friends members, and those wishing to attend may join at the door. The sale will continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 at the library.
The Katydid Combined Driving Event will be held Oct. 31 through Nov. 3 at Katydid Farm, 359 State Park Road, Windsor. A dressage competition will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. A cross-country competition will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and cones will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The show includes both horses and ponies being driven as singles and pairs. Tailgating spots are available for Saturday. For more information, email dilsaiken@gmail.com.
Children will be able to trick-or-treat from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Visitor's Center, 133 Laurens St. N.W. For more information, visit the center's Facebook page.
A trunk-or-treat event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Midland Valley Church of the Nazarene, 3526 Jefferson Davis Highway.
A Halloween candy giveaway will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, 420 Hampton Ave. N.E. Employees of the Sheriff's Office will be in costume distributing candy to children ages 12 and younger. For more information, visit the Sheriff's Office on Facebook or call 803-642-1761.
Children will be able to trick-or-treat at Rose Hill, 221 Greenville St. N.W., from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. For more information, call 803-648-1181.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 902 Hitchcock Drive, will hold a Trunk-or-Treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
A Trunk-or-Treat event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Huddle House, 3602 Richland Ave. N.W.
FRIDAY, NOV. 1
The Main Street Players will perform "Resurrection" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, and Nov. 3, at the Discovery Center, 405 Main St., Edgefield. Tickets are $20. For more information or purchase tickets, call 803-637-2233.
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Promote Your Business on the Internet from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 1, at the North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.
The Richland Creek Antique Fall Festival will be held Nov. 1-3 at 542 Richland Creek Road, Ward. Gates open each day at 8 a.m. Activities will include demonstrations of old farm machinery, exhibits, food vendors, antique tractor pulls and more. An Old Fashion Day Service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Richland Springs Baptist Church, 1895 Duncan Road, Ward. Admission is $5 per day on Friday and Sunday, and $10 on Saturday. Children 12 and younger are free. For more information, visit richlandcreekantiques.com.
The Police and Community Engagement Summit will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the City of Aiken Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W. There will be a presentation on the overview and application of Project Safe Neighborhoods by Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Holloway and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alyssa Richardson. There will also be an officer wellbeing session and a panel discussion titled The Rumor and Reality of Reentry and Recalibration led by Eugene White, president of the Aiken County Branch of the NAACP. The cost is $25 per person and includes lunch. For more information or to register, visit scleoa.org/training.
The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Social time starts at 6 p.m, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Al Budnick. His topic will be Survival in the Bermuda Triangle. The cost is $24 per person. Reservations are required by 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. For more information or to make a reservation, call Mary Lou Dewar at 803-649-4589 or email mld29803@gmail.com. Those who reserve but fail to show are expected to pay the $24 as the chapter is billed that amount.
The Aiken Civic Orchestra will perform a Mostly Mozart concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Clara Park will perform on the piano. The program will include Symphony No. 25 and Piano Concerto No. 17. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for seniors and $7 for students. For more information, call 803-641-3305.
The Friends of the Aiken Library Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, 2, at the library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Nutcracker Tea will be held at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children, and can be purchased at Pitter Patter, 131 Laurens St. S.W.; and Unique Expressions, 1521 Whiskey Road. Tickets will be available beginning Friday, Nov. 1.
SATURDAY, NOV. 2
The Friends of the Animal Shelter will celebrate its 10th anniversary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road. There will be $10 adoption specials, a photo booth, games and more
The Cumbee Center Whiskey Road Race Run for Their Lives 2019 will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. There will be a 10K, 5K and 1-mile fun run. Registration is $40 for the 10K, $30 for the 5K and the 1-mile run is $12 for adults and $10 for children. For more information, call 803-649-0480 or email jcoach@cumbeecenter.org. To register, visit active.com.
Applefest will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. The event will feature apple treats, Twice Loved Treasures, Second Hand Rose Clothing, a silent auction the Bookworm Corner and children's activities. For more information, call 803-648-6891.
Reptile Day at the Depot will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Dr. Whit Gibbons will present Snakes on a Train and Other Passengers (including turtles, frogs and alligators). For more information, visit visitaikensc.com or call 803-293-7846.
A Farm to Table Dinner, catered by Juniper of Ridge Spring, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Somewhere in Time Manor, 217 Burton Drive, Monetta. Henry & The Wynns will perform. Tickets are $60. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com.
Shoutfest 2019 will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Perry Memorial Park, 720 Abbeville Ave. N.E. Performers will include Melvin Crispell III, Jexalyn Carr, Prophet Brian Carn, Phil Thompson, Joshua Rogers, Christina Bell, Darius Paulk, James Patterson, John Lakin, Damon Little, Jermaine Dolly, the Swanee Quintet, the Beulah Grove Baptist Church Choir and more. For more information, call 803-649-6405 or visit shout947.com.
SUNDAY, NOV. 3
The 16th annual Katydid Combined Driving Event Signature Brunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Katydid Farm, 359 State Park Road, Windsor. The cost is $75 per person, and will be catered by Nonna's Italian Kitchen. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit conserveaiken.org. The deadline for reservations is Saturday, Oct. 26.
The Aiken Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will hold the 2019 Your Vote Counts Oratorical Contest at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Mt. Anna Missionary Baptist Church, 2612 Banks Mill Road S.E. High school students who live in Aiken and Edgefield counties are eligible to participate. The essay topic is What qualities are important in a school superintendent and a school board members? Why are the qualities you choose important? Written entries were due by Oct. 25. For more information, call Alice Mercer at 803-439-1607 or Shannon Chandler at 803-551-1194.