TODAY
The Main Street Players will perform "Resurrection" at 7:30 p.m. today and Nov. 1 and 2, and 3 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 3, at the Discovery Center, 405 Main St., Edgefield. Tickets are $20. For more information or purchase tickets, call 803-637-2233.
The Augusta Choral Society will perform a concert titled A Roman Hallow(e'en) at 7:30 p.m. today at the Sacred Heart Cultural Center, 1301 Greene St., Augusta. Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors age 60 and older, and $15 for students/active military. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit augustacs.org.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold its annual Trunk-or-Treat from 3 to 6 p.m. today at fields 1-5 at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. The event will feature carnival games, music by Bright and Bold Entertainment, concessions, candy and more. Admission is $1. To participate as a vendor or trunker, call Tim Behling at 803-642-7634 or email tbehling@cityofaikensc.gov.
The 28th running of the Fall Steeplechase will be held today at the Aiken Horse Park Bruce's Field, 931 Powderhouse Road. Guarantor Tent Party tickets are $125 and includes a buffet lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., live entertainment by Anybody's Guess and parking. Children 10 and younger are free. General infield parking passes are $20 per car in advance and $30 at the gate. Patron passes are $20 in advance and $30 at the gate. Children 10 and younger are free. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 803-648-9641, email info@aikensteeplechase.com or visit aikensteeplechase.com.
The Edgefield Preservation Association will hold A Night in Bloody Edgefield today. A reception and lecture will be held at 6 p.m. at the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. Kim Poovey will discuss 19th century mourning rituals. An Oakley Park Candlelight Stroll will be held at 7 p.m. and a Ghost Tour will be held at 8 p.m. and will be led by Tonya Guy. Tickets are $25 and include both tours and the reception. Children 12 and younger are free. Transportation will be provided between the two sites and is limited to 60 people. For more information, call 803-637-4010.
The Aiken Symphony Orchestra will perform a Hogwarts in Aiken concert at 11 a.m. today at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. The concert will feature the music of the Harry Potter films. Tickets are $10 for children 12 and younger and $20 for adults. For more information, call 803-220-7251 or visit aikensymphonyorchestra.com.
A Trunk-or-Treat will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Mount Anna Baptist Church, 2612 Banks Mill Road. The event will feature a cake auction, chili cookoff, bounce house, laser tag, hay rides and more.
The Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today on the 400 Block of Georgia Avenue in North Augusta. The event will feature music, food, craft vendors and amusement rides. Mark Chesnutt and Thompson Square will perform Friday. The Spin-Doctors will perform Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.jackolanternjubilee.com.
The Southeastern Witches Ball will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. today at Rose Hill, 221 Greenville St. N.W. The event will feature music, dancing, a silent auction to benefit FOTAS, palm readings, heavy hors d'oeuvres and a costume contest. There will be a cash bar. Tickets are $175 and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com.
"Toy Story 4," rated G, will be shown from 3 to 4:30 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The 16th annual Katydid Combined Driving Event Signature Brunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Katydid Farm, 359 State Park Road, Windsor. The cost is $75 per person, and will be catered by Nonna's Italian Kitchen. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit conserveaiken.org. The deadline for reservations is today.
The Mountain Dulcimers of Aiken will perform from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E.