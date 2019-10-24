TODAY
Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction will be held Thursdays through March at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. A discussion of “The Dead" by James Joyce with Dr. Doug Higbee will be held at 7 p.m. today. Participants will read, watch and compare novels to their film adaptations. The program is made possible with a grant from the S.C. Humanities and funding from Friends of the Library. The program is designed for those 18 and older. For more information, call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1131.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold a Tai Chi for Arthritis for Fall Prevention and TCA Instructor Course from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The cost is $280 for those registered before Oct. 18, and $305 after. For more information, email class instructor email Meghan Bryant at meghanecreations@gmail.com.
A slime activity will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Registration opened Oct. 7. For more information or to register, call the circulation desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1121. This activity is for children ages 5-11.
The Edgefield Interagency Council will meet from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. today in the auditorium at Piedmont Technical College, 506 Main St., Edgefield. Dr. Kevin O'Gorman, superintendent of the Edgefield County School District, will be the guest speaker. His topic will be plans and updates on the schools.
FRIDAY
An AARP Smart Driver Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Club Thrive/Aiken Active Seniors Center, 944 Dougherty Road. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers and includes all class materials. Participants may be eligible for insurance discounts after completing the class. For more information or to register, call Jarrod Cheatham at 803-226-0355.
A Monster Mash will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Municipal Building, 314 Park Ave. S.W. The event will feature dancing, food, a costume contest and auctions. There will be a cash bar. Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple. Proceeds benefit the United Way of Aiken County. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.
A Howl-O-Ween Parade and Costume Contest for dogs will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Downtown Dog, 150 Laurens St. S.W. The parade will start at Downtown Dog and continue north on Laurens Street. For more information, call 803-226-0347.
A Halloween Storytime will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Children and families can dress in costume for a short story time event and trick-or-treating around the library. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday on the 400 Block of Georgia Avenue in North Augusta. The event will feature music, food, craft vendors and amusement rides. Mark Chesnutt and Thompson Square will perform Friday. The Spin-Doctors will perform Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.jackolanternjubilee.com.
The Aiken County Spooktacular will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Aiken County Recreation Center, 917 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. The event will be hosted by the Aiken County Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department and the Serenity Charity Club. The event will feature truck-or-treating, a haunted house and costume contest. For more information, visit aikencountyprt.com.
SATURDAY
The Augusta Choral Society will perform a concert titled A Roman Hallow(e'en) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sacred Heart Cultural Center, 1301 Greene St., Augusta. Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors age 60 and older, and $15 for students/active military. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit augustacs.org.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold its annual Trunk-or-Treat from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at fields 1-5 at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road. The event will feature carnival games, music by Bright and Bold Entertainment, concessions, candy and more. Admission is $1. To participate as a vendor or trunker, call Tim Behling at 803-642-7634 or email tbehling@cityofaikensc.gov.
The 28th running of the Fall Steeplechase will be held Saturday at the Aiken Horse Park Bruce's Field, 931 Powderhouse Road. Guarantor Tent Party tickets are $125 and includes a buffet lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., live entertainment by Anybody's Guess and parking. Children 10 and younger are free. Subscriber railside package tickets are $200 and include railside parking, four patron passes and an additional parking pass. General admission railside packages are $150 and include railside parking and two patron passes. Second row parking is $50 and patron passes must be purchased separately. General infield parking passes are $20 per car in advance and $30 at the gate. Patron passes are $20 in advance and $30 at the gate. Children 10 and younger are free. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 803-648-9641, email info@aikensteeplechase.com or visit aikensteeplechase.com. The deadline for space renewal was Oct. 1.
The Edgefield Preservation Association will hold A Night in Bloody Edgefield on Saturday. A reception and lecture will be held at 6 p.m. at the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. Kim Poovey will discuss 19th century mourning rituals. An Oakley Park Candlelight Stroll will be held at 7 p.m. and a Ghost Tour will be held at 8 p.m. and will be led by Tonya Guy. Tickets are $25 and include both tours and the reception. Children 12 and younger are free. Transportation will be provided between the two sites and is limited to 60 people. For more information, call 803-637-4010.
The Aiken Symphony Orchestra will perform a Hogwarts in Aiken concert at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. The concert will feature the music of the Harry Potter films. Tickets are $10 for children 12 and younger and $20 for adults. For more information, call 803-220-7251 or visit aikensymphonyorchestra.com.
A Trunk-or-Treat will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Mount Anna Baptist Church, 2612 Banks Mill Road. The event will feature a cake auction, chili cookoff, bounce house, laser tag, hay rides and more.
The Southeastern Witches Ball will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill, 221 Greenville St. N.W. The event will feature music, dancing, a silent auction to benefit FOTAS, palm readings, heavy hors d'oeuvres and a costume contest. There will be a cash bar. Tickets are $175 and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com.
"Toy Story 4," rated G, will be shown from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Main Street Players will perform "Resurrection" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 1 and 2, and 3 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 3, at the Discovery Center, 405 Main St., Edgefield. Tickets are $20. For more information or purchase tickets, call 803-637-2233.
The 16th annual Katydid Combined Driving Event Signature Brunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Katydid Farm, 359 State Park Road, Windsor. The cost is $75 per person, and will be catered by Nonna's Italian Kitchen. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit conserveaiken.org. The deadline for reservations is Saturday.
The Mountain Dulcimers of Aiken will perform from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E.