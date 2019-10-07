MONDAY
The Horse Creek Historical Society will hold its fall meeting at 7 p.m. today at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 117 Hard St., Graniteville. Hilda Hanks will be the guest speaker. Her topic will be the history of the Warrenville Girl Scout Hut. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 803-663-9457.
American Legion Post 71 will hold its 11th annual golf tournament today at Mt. Vintage Golf Club, 375 Mt. Vintage Plantation Drive, North Augusta. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. For more information, call Ron Pieper at 706-41-4891 or email ronpieper@comcast.net.
The City of Aiken will hold a job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Interested applicants will be able to speak with city representatives from the human resources. Applicants are encouraged to bring copies of resumes and other credentials. For more information and a list of open positions, visit webapps.cityofaikensc.gov/hrexplorer.
Women in Leadership: South Carolina Women's Leadership Network will meet from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today in the Penland Administration building on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway.
Aiken Women In Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense join in a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 pm to 5:30 p.m. today on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market. Our vigils in witness against war and all forms of violence are on the first and third Monday of every month at Whiskey and Hitchcock Drive (the entrance to Aiken Estates). Everyone is invited to join – men, women, children and teens. For more information, contact Emilie (586-945-8771), Lynn (803-226-5546), or Brenda (803-640-9650).
TUESDAY
The Charlestones will perform in concert at noon Tuesday, Oct. 8, at St. Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta, as part of the Tuesday's Music Live concert series. Lunch, catered by Cordially Invited Caterers, will be served in the River Room following the performance. The cost is $12 per person for lunch, and advanced registration is required. The concert is free. For more information, call 706-722-3463 or visit tuesdaysmusiclive.com.
Volunteers from the McGrath Computer Learning Center will offer computer, phone and tablet help from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
The Aiken Newcomers' Club will meet Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Mayor Rick Osbon will be the guest speaker. Community Service will be accepting donations for Helping Hands and Wreaths Across America. The cost is $15. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Karen Farricker at 803-643-8484 (A-L) or Judee Mitchell at 803-648-6931 (M-Z) or email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Reservations or cancellations must have been made by noon Thursday, Oct. 3.
WEDNESDAY
Aiken Technical College will kick off its 2019-2020 Dynamic Dialogues lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, in the amphitheater on ATC campus, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. The presenter will be Renwick McNeil, an S.C. partnership specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau's Atlanta region, and Wil Williams, president and CEO of the Economic Development Partnership. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email dicksn@atc.edu.
THURSDAY
The Pink Ribbonettes will hold its 10th Annual Pink Tea Thursday, Oct. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Rd, Aiken. The event will celebrate National Breast Cancer Awareness. Rebekah Robeson, a cancer survivor, will be the guest speaker. No reservations are necessary. For more information, call 803-649-9267.
Single, Single Again will meet Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at Sukiya, 226 East Gate Drive, Aiken. Reservations should be set by Tuesday, Oct. 8. Contact Carla Noziglia at skipncar@aol.com or Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156. Email reservations are preferred.