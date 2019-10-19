TODAY
The Friends of the Animal Shelter will hold Fall in Love with a Shelter Pet adoption event from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road. The event will feature adoption specials and a Halloween craft for kids. For more information, call the shelter at 803-642-1537.
The 2019 Aiken City Limits Music Festival has moved performances at Highfields to Sunday due to the threat of rain. Performances at the STARR Community Stage have been moved to the Aiken Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. A Gathering of the Hott Mamas, The Wallaces, Come Forth, Reverend Billy Smith, Karlton Clay, Dapper Savage, the Matter of W.A.R. and Tremell Reese will perform. A Rooftop Sunset Soiree will be held Sunday at the Carriage House Inn, 139 Laurens St. N.W. For times, tickets and more information, visit aikencitylimits.com.
The Aiken Community Playhouse will perform "Of Mice and Men" at 7:30 p.m. today and Oct. 24, 25 and 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors ages 60 and older, and $15 for students. For more information, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
The Aiken Civic Ballet will perform "Dracula" at 7 p.m. today at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at etherredge.usca.edu.
An Aiken Zombie 5K, part of the Race to End Alzheimer's, will be held at 10 a.m. today at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville. For more information, visit facebook.com/aikenzombie5k.
Aiken County EMS will hold its third bi-annual Sensory Sensitive and Special Needs Touch-A-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Harrison-Caver Park, 4181 Augusta Road, Clearwater. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to November.
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. For more information, call 803-642-2020 ext. 1141 or visit abbe-lib.org.
The 21st annual Spooktacular and Trunk-or-Treat will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. today at The Big Mo, 5822 Columbia Highway N., Monetta.The family-friendly event will feature trunk-or-treating, a costume contest and movies. Admission is $9 for ages 4 and older. For more information, call 803-685-7949.
The North Augusta Department of Public Safety and Second Providence Baptist Church will hold a Trunk-or-Treat from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Park Drive, North Augusta.
The Aiken Area MS Self Help Group will meet from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. The webinar Mobility and Symptom Management will be shown. Meetings are open to those living with multiple sclerosis, their caregivers and support persons. For more information, call Pam at 803-645-2092.
A Halloween celebration will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. today at the DAV Building, 2194 Columbia Highway N. Just Us will perform. Those attending should bring finger foods or dessert. Admission is $6. For more information, call Carroll Matthews at 803-640-4114.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold Fall Farm Fest from 8 a.m. to noon today at the Aiken County Farmers Market, 115 Williamsburg St. The event will celebrate the fall harvest with pumpkins, apples, children's activities and more. Roads N' Rails will perform and members of the Aiken Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions. For more information, call 803-644-1907 or 803-293-2214.
Depot Jam will be held at 10:30 a.m. today at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Bluegrass musicians and the public are invited to join the music jam. All are welcome. For more information, email Steve Willis or Ashley Carder at haynesbluegrass@gmail.com.
The Dollar General, 950 E. Pine Log Road, will hold a grand opening at 9 a.m. today. The first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with free product samples. For more information, visit dollargeneral.com.
Atoms in the Alley, which was scheduled for today in downtown Aiken, has been canceled. For more information, call 803-648-1437 or visit srsheritagemuseum.org.
SUNDAY
Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) will hold services Sunday, Oct. 20, at 301-B Currycomb Drive. Worship in silence begins at 10 a.m., followed by refreshments and fellowship. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, call Brenda at 803-640-9650.
The 2019 Aiken City Limits Music Festival will wrap up Sunday at the Highfields Event Center, 198 Gaston Road. Alec James, The Trongone Band, Dave Ernst and the Early Favorites will perform. A Rooftop Sunset Soiree also will be held at the Carriage House Inn, 139 Laurens St. N.W. For times, tickets and more information, visit aikencitylimits.com.
A slime activity will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Registration opened Oct. 7. For more information or to register, call the circulation desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1121. This activity is for children ages 5-11.
MONDAY
Yoga in Hopelands will be held at noon Monday in Hopelands Gardens, 135 Dupree Place. The yoga will be led by Nina Spinelli and is open to all ability levels. The program is designed for ages 12 and older. Admission is free. For more information, call 803-642-7650.
The Aiken County Democratic Women's Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in room 1 of the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The guest speaker will be a principal surrogate for presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
The Aiken County Legislative Delegation will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in Aiken County Council Chambers in the Aiken County Government Center, 1930 University Parkway. For more information, call 803-642-1694.
Aiken Women In Black, in partnership with Aiken Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market. Near the end of the vigil around 5:15 p.m. a candlelight remembrance for the victims of domestic violence in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month will be held. These nonpartisan vigils in witness against war and all forms of violence are held on the first and third Monday of every month. All are invited to stand with us at Hitchcock Drive (the entrance to Aiken Estates, in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church). We have signs, or you may bring your own as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Brenda at 803-648-6020, Lynn at 803-226-5546 or Emilie at 586-945-8771.
TUESDAY
Andrew Sords, violin, and Daniel Overly, piano, will perform in concert at noon Tuesday at St. Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta, as part of the Tuesday's Music Live concert series. Lunch, catered by Cordially Invited Caterers, will be served in the River Room following the performance. The cost is $12 per person for lunch, and advanced registration is required. The concert is free. For more information, call 706-722-3463 or visit tuesdaysmusiclive.com.
The Four Tops will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Tickets are $60. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 803-641-3305 or visit usca.edu/etherredge-center.
A Book Club for Adults will meet from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. This month's book is "The Stars are Fire" by Anita Shreve. For more information or to sign up, call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1131.
The Cedar Creek Sew n Sews will hold a Lydia Work Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Cedar Creek Community Center, 2584 Club Drive. Volunteers will cut, sew and trim totes for the Lydia Project. Totes will be given to women and girls coping with cancer. For more information, call Mary at 803-502-1380.
The Aiken Lion's Club will hold an orientation and training titled What is a Lion and What Do We Do at 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W. The meeting is open to anyone interested in learning more about the organization. For more information, call Pat Friday at 803-645-0606 or email pfriday42@gmail.com.
The CSRA Parkinson's Support Group will not meet on Tuesday. Instead, those who were planning to attend are invited to a program titled Women and PD from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Doubletree Hotel, 2651 Perimeter Parkway Augusta. There will be a general program and lunch followed by separate sessions for men and women. The program is not just for women. The event is free but registration is required. To register, visit parkinson.org/augedu or call 770-450-0792. For more information, call Mary Ann Navarro at 706-364-1662.
WEDNESDAY
Nuclear Care Partners will hold its annual National Day of Remembrance Celebration from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. The event is open to all former Department of Energy and Savannah River Site workers and will feature an honorary pinning ceremony. Walt Joseph, executive director of the SRS Heritage Foundation, will be the guest speaker. There also will be lunch, giveaways and more. For more information, visit nuclearcarepartners.com.
Let's Talk About It – Key Ingredients: Food in Fiction will be held Thursdays through March at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. The movie, "The Dead," will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. A discussion of "The Dead" by James Joyce with Dr. Doug Higbee will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. Participants will read, watch and compare novels to their film adaptations. The program is made possible with a grant from the S.C. Humanities and funding from Friends of the Library. The program is designed for those 18 and older. For more information, call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1131.
THURSDAY
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold a Tai Chi for Arthritis for Fall Prevention and TCA Instructor Course from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The cost is $280 for those registered before Oct. 18, and $305 after. For more information, email class instructor email Meghan Bryant at meghanecreations@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
An AARP Smart Driver Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Club Thrive/Aiken Active Seniors Center, 944 Dougherty Road. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers and includes all class materials. Participants may be eligible for insurance discounts after completing the class. For more information or to register, call Jarrod Cheatham at 803-226-0355.
A Monster Mash will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Municipal Building, 314 Park Ave. S.W. The event will feature dancing, food, costume contest and auctions. There will be a cash bar. Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple. Proceeds benefit the United Way of Aiken County. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.
A Howl-O-Ween Parade and Costume Contest for dogs will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Downtown Dog, 150 Laurens St. S.W. The parade will start at Downtown Dog and continue north on Laurens Street. For more information, call 803-226-0347.
A Halloween Storytime will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Children and families can dress in costume for a short story time event and trick-or-treating around the library. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, on the 400 Block of Georgia Avenue in North Augusta. The event will feature music, food, craft vendors and amusement rides. Mark Chesnutt and Thompson Square will perform Friday. The Spin-Doctors will perform Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.jackolanternjubilee.com.
The Aiken County Spooktacular will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Aiken County Recreation Center, 917 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. The event will be hosted by the AIken County Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department and the Serenity Charity Club. The event will feature truck-or-treating, a haunted house and costume contest. For more information, visit aikencountyprt.com.