TODAY
The Aiken Lions Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. today at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.E. Dinner and social time is at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Pat Friday at 803-645-0606.
The Mountain Dulcimers of Aiken will meet at 6 p.m. today at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. Players of all levels and anyone interested in learning are welcome. For more information, call Gary Warnock at 803-226-9280 or Tommy Harman at 803-599-8962.
The 28th running of the Fall Steeplechase will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Aiken Horse Park Bruce's Field, 931 Powderhouse Road. Guarantor Tent Party tickets are $125 and includes a buffet lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., live entertainment by Anybody's Guess and parking. Children 10 and younger are free. Subscriber railside package tickets are $200 and include railside parking, four patron passes and an additional parking pass. General admission railside packages are $150 and include railside parking and two patron passes. Second row parking is $50 and patron passes must be purchased separately. General infield parking passes are $20 per car in advance and $30 at the gate. Patron passes are $20 in advance and $30 at the gate. Children 10 and younger are free. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 803-648-9641, email info@aikensteeplechase.com or visit aikensteeplechase.com. The deadline for space renewal is today.
Friends of the Animal Shelter will be featured at the Aiken County Public Library’s DIY Dog Toys event today from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. FOTAS will be bringing information about volunteering, fostering and adopting to the event taking place in the ACPL Meeting Room. Pet supply donations are welcomed. For more information, please call the Aiken County Animal Shelter at 803-642-1537.
WEDNESDAY
The Three Rivers Solid Waste Authority will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the authority administrative office at the regional landfill in Jackson. For more information, call 803-652-2225.
THURSDAY
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
Town & Country Club will meet Thursday at the USCA Convocation Center, 375 Robert Bell Parkway. Social time will begin at 10 a.m. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. Beekeeper Deborah Sasser of Sasserfrass Hill Bee Farm in Augusta will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-648-6748.
The Aiken Newcomers' Club will meet Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Mayor Rick Osbon will be the guest speaker. Community Service will be accepting donations for Helping Hands and Wreaths Across America. The cost is $15. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Karen Farricker at 803-643-8484 (A-L) or Judee Mitchell at 803-648-6931 (M-Z) or email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Reservations or cancellations must be made by noon Thursday.
FRIDAY
The Aiken Technical College Foundation will hold its third annual Giving Gala from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Woodside Plantation Country Club, 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive. The theme is Speakeasy Soiree. The 1920s-styled event will feature a reception, heavy hors d’oeuvres, coffee, desserts, casino games, a live auction and music by Brooke Lundy and John Vaughn. Tickets are $75 per person and proceeds benefit student scholarships. Dress is cocktail attire; 1920s-era clothing is encouraged. For more information, call 803-508-7477.
SATURDAY
An AARP Smart Driver Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Courtney Senior Center, 49 Roy St., Wagener. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers and includes all class materials. Participants may be eligible for insurance discounts after completing the class. For more information or to register, call Frank Davis at 504-250-4690 or email gfdavisjr@yahoo.com.
The CSRA Parkinson Support Group will hold the People of Parkinson's Walk from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Augusta, 3500 Walton Way Extension, Augusta. Those who donate $25 and attend the walk can receive a Parkinson's T-shirt. Proceeds from the walk are used predominantly in the local area to fund research grants, a respite program for caregivers, education materials and events, and exercise and aquatics classes. To register or donate, visit popwalk.org. For more information, call 803-593-6605 or email khays65@comcast.net.
The Monetta Volunteer Annual BBQ will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the organizations's headquarter station at 15 Walden Street, Monetta. Available is a choice of pulled barbecue pork or half of a barbecue chicken plate, which include rice, hash, green beans, bread and tea. Plates are $10. Bulk sales are also available. All proceeds are going toward a new set of battery-powered Jaws of Life. Walk-ins are welcome.
USC Aiken will hold its 34th annual Science Education Enrichment Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the school’s campus, 471 University Parkway. The event will feature more than 65 hands-on exhibits and demonstrations including robotics, nuclear power, flight, carnivorous plants, neuroscience, biodiversity and more. This year’s theme is Explore, Discover, Imagine. Admission is free. For more information, visit rpsec.usca.edu/seed.
The Aiken Model A’s will display their antique cars from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. It will also be the group’s fifth birthday.
An open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Veterinary Services, 1721 Whiskey Road. Dogs on leashes are welcome. The event will feature lunch, lectures on animal care, demonstrations, pet adoptions, an exotic breed show, a trick competition, door prizes and more. For more information, call 803-648-5489.
The first Angel Walk Steps for Strength will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Kroc Center, 1833 Broad St., Augusta. The event aims to bring awareness to pregnancy and infant loss. The cost is $10 per person and proceeds will be used to purchase cuddle cots for area hospitals.
SUNDAY
The Owens-Eargle-Powell-Hair Reunion will be held Sunday at Flower's Cafe, 218 Main St., New Ellenton. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Those attending should bring a picnic basket and tea. All descendants of Etheldred Owens, John Eargle, Abram Powell and Mathias Hair of Aiken, Barnwell and Edgefield counties are welcome. For more information, call Esther Cope at 803-652-3639 or 803-502-3370 or Darlene Williams at 803-593-5180 or 803-292-9900.
The Blackville Public School Alumni Association will hold its third annual Hall of Fame Gala at 5 p.m. Sunday in the Blatt Center at Barnwell State Park, 223 State Park Road, Blackville. Don Buford Still, Shirley A. Tobin, Evelyn Reed Coker, L. Bilton Tobin, Arie B. Guess, Randell "Randy" Martin and Ray M. Miller will be about the inductees. For more information, email bvillepublicalumniassoc@gmail.com.