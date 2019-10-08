TODAY
The Charlestones will perform in concert at noon today at St. Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta, as part of the Tuesday's Music Live concert series. Lunch, catered by Cordially Invited Caterers, will be served in the River Room following the performance. The cost is $12 per person for lunch, and advanced registration is required. The concert is free. For more information, call 706-722-3463 or visit tuesdaysmusiclive.com.
Volunteers from the McGrath Computer Learning Center will offer computer, phone and tablet help from 2 to 4 p.m. today at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
The Aiken Newcomers' Club will meet today, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Mayor Rick Osbon will be the guest speaker. Community Service will be accepting donations for Helping Hands and Wreaths Across America. The cost is $15. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Karen Farricker at 803-643-8484 (A-L) or Judee Mitchell at 803-648-6931 (M-Z) or email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Reservations or cancellations must have been made by noon Thursday, Oct. 3.
WEDNESDAY
Aiken Technical College will kick off its 2019-2020 Dynamic Dialogues lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, in the amphitheater on ATC campus, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. The presenter will be Renwick McNeil, an S.C. partnership specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau's Atlanta region, and Wil Williams, president and CEO of the Economic Development Partnership. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email dicksn@atc.edu.
THURSDAY
The Pink Ribbonettes will hold its 10th Annual Pink Tea Thursday, Oct. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Rd, Aiken. The event will celebrate National Breast Cancer Awareness. Rebekah Robeson, a cancer survivor, will be the guest speaker. No reservations are necessary. For more information, call 803-649-9267.
Single, Single Again will meet Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at Sukiya, 226 East Gate Drive, Aiken. Reservations should be set by Tuesday, Oct. 8. Contact Carla Noziglia at skipncar@aol.com or Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156. Email reservations are preferred.
FRIDAY
The Pain Center and Regenerative Institute will hold a seminar titled Muffin Tops and Mimosas from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Woodside Plantation Country Club, 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive. The seminar will feature a live CoolSculpting demonstration, raffles, giveaways and more. Space is limited. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 803-642-6500 or emailing ajustiano@aikenneuro.com.
SATURDAY
An AARP Smart Driver Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Cedar Creek Homeowners Association, 2584 Club Drive. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers and includes all class materials. Participants may be eligible for insurance discounts after completing the class. For more information or to register, call Vince Jones at 803-648-1363 or email 803-443-8899.
Great Oak Therapeutic Riding Center will hold its 2019 Barn Tour in the Historic District from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. The self-guided tour will feature seven barns from the past and present. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Box lunches will be available for purchase the day of the event. Pedego Electric Bikes will be available for an additional fee. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit greatoakeap.org.