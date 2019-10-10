TODAY
The Pink Ribbonettes will hold its 10th Annual Pink Tea from 2 to 4 p.m. today at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. The event will celebrate National Breast Cancer Awareness. Rebekah Robeson, a cancer survivor, will be the guest speaker. No reservations are necessary. For more information, call 803-649-9267.
Single, Single Again will meet at 6 p.m. today at Sukiya, 226 East Gate Drive. Reservations were due by Oct. 8. Email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@aol.com or call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156. Email reservations are preferred.
FRIDAY
The Pain Center and Regenerative Institute will hold a seminar titled Muffin Tops and Mimosas from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Woodside Plantation Country Club, 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive. The seminar will feature a live CoolSculpting demonstration, raffles, giveaways and more. Space is limited. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 803-642-6500 or emailing ajustiano@aikenneuro.com.
Mended Hearts Chapter No. 294 will meet at 10 a.m. Friday in the Miller Building of Nursing on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Lynne Clark with staff development at Aiken Regional Medical Centers will be the guest speaker. Her topic will be CPR.
The Greater Aiken SCORE will hold a workshop titled Understanding Basic Business Financials from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. For more information or to register, visit greateraiken.score.org.
The Aiken Gem, Mineral and Fossil Society will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in the science building on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. David Cicimurri, curator of natural history at the S.C. State Museum, will be the guest speaker. His topic will be research on the South Carolina fossil records of sharks and rays including the new daggernose shark species he and Jim Knight discovered in Aiken County.
SATURDAY
An AARP Smart Driver Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Creek Homeowners Association, 2584 Club Drive. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers and includes all class materials. Participants may be eligible for insurance discounts after completing the class. For more information or to register, call Vince Jones at 803-648-1363 or email 803-443-8899.
Great Oak Therapeutic Riding Center will hold its 2019 Barn Tour in the Historic District from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The self-guided tour will feature seven barns from the past and present. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Box lunches will be available for purchase the day of the event. Pedego Electric Bikes will be available for an additional fee. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit greatoakeap.org.
The Alzheimer's Association will hold its annual Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Registration begins at 9 a.m. followed by the opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m. Well-mannered dogs on leashes are welcome. Registration is free. For more information, visit alz.org.