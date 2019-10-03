TODAY
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
Town & Country Club will meet today at the USCA Convocation Center, 375 Robert Bell Parkway. Social time will begin at 10 a.m. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. Beekeeper Deborah Sasser of Sasserfrass Hill Bee Farm in Augusta will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 803-648-6748.
The Aiken Newcomers' Club will meet Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Mayor Rick Osbon will be the guest speaker. Community Service will be accepting donations for Helping Hands and Wreaths Across America. The cost is $15. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Karen Farricker at 803-643-8484 (A-L) or Judee Mitchell at 803-648-6931 (M-Z) or email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Reservations or cancellations must be made by noon today.
The Stephen James CSRA Coin Club will hold its next monthly meeting today at the Aiken County Library, 314 Chesterfield St. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. The public is invited to attend. The meeting will start at 6:45 p.m. There will also be a program, "Greenbrook Gardens - a South Carolina Trove of Sculpture with Numismatic Ties," presented by Jim Mullaney. An auction will follow the program. For more information, call 803-979-3150 or email sjcsracoinclub@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
The Aiken Technical College Foundation will hold its third annual Giving Gala from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Woodside Plantation Country Club, 1000 Woodside Plantation Drive. The theme is Speakeasy Soiree. The 1920s-styled event will feature a reception, heavy hors d’oeuvres, coffee, desserts, casino games, a live auction and music by Brooke Lundy and John Vaughn. Tickets are $75 per person and proceeds benefit student scholarships. Dress is cocktail attire; 1920s-era clothing is encouraged. For more information, call 803-508-7477.
SATURDAY
An AARP Smart Driver Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Courtney Senior Center, 49 Roy St., Wagener. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers and includes all class materials. Participants may be eligible for insurance discounts after completing the class. For more information or to register, call Frank Davis at 504-250-4690 or email gfdavisjr@yahoo.com.
The CSRA Parkinson Support Group will hold the People of Parkinson's Walk from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Augusta, 3500 Walton Way Extension, Augusta. Those who donate $25 and attend the walk can receive a Parkinson's T-shirt. Proceeds from the walk are used predominantly in the local area to fund research grants, a respite program for caregivers, education materials and events, and exercise and aquatics classes. To register or donate, visit popwalk.org. For more information, call 803-593-6605 or email khays65@comcast.net.
The Monetta Volunteer Annual BBQ will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the organizations's headquarter station at 15 Walden Street, Monetta. Available is a choice of pulled barbecue pork or half of a barbecue chicken plate, which include rice, hash, green beans, bread and tea. Plates are $10. Bulk sales are also available. All proceeds are going toward a new set of battery-powered Jaws of Life. Walk-ins are welcome.
USC Aiken will hold its 34th annual Science Education Enrichment Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the school’s campus, 471 University Parkway. The event will feature more than 65 hands-on exhibits and demonstrations including robotics, nuclear power, flight, carnivorous plants, neuroscience, biodiversity and more. This year’s theme is Explore, Discover, Imagine. Admission is free. For more information, visit rpsec.usca.edu/seed.
The Aiken Model A’s will display their antique cars from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. It will also be the group’s fifth birthday.
An open house will be held at Veterinary Services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 1721 Whiskey Road. Dogs on leashes are welcome. The event will feature lunch, lectures on animal care, demonstrations, pet adoptions, an exotic breed show, a trick competition, door prizes and more. For more information, call 803-648-5489. Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) will bring adoptable Aiken County Animal Shelter dogs to the Veterinary Services Open House.
The first Angel Walk Steps for Strength will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Kroc Center, 1833 Broad St., Augusta. The event aims to bring awareness to pregnancy and infant loss. The cost is $10 per person and proceeds will be used to purchase cuddle cots for area hospitals.
Houndslake Neighborhood Association is hosting a Pickleball Demonstration on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Houndslake Country Club’s new Pickleball Courts. Come for the demonstration and stay for a cookout at 5.
SUNDAY
The Owens-Eargle-Powell-Hair Reunion will be held Sunday at Flower's Cafe, 218 Main St., New Ellenton. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Those attending should bring a picnic basket and tea. All descendants of Etheldred Owens, John Eargle, Abram Powell and Mathias Hair of Aiken, Barnwell and Edgefield counties are welcome. For more information, call Esther Cope at 803-652-3639 or 803-502-3370 or Darlene Williams at 803-593-5180 or 803-292-9900.
The Blackville Public School Alumni Association will hold its third annual Hall of Fame Gala at 5 p.m. Sunday in the Blatt Center at Barnwell State Park, 223 State Park Road, Blackville. Don Buford Still, Shirley A. Tobin, Evelyn Reed Coker, L. Bilton Tobin, Arie B. Guess, Randell "Randy" Martin and Ray M. Miller will be about the inductees. For more information, email bvillepublicalumniassoc@gmail.com.
The Historic Aiken Foundation will hold its Fall Membership Meeting on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m. at the Aiken County Historical Museum. The guest speaker will be Bill Fitzpatrick, author of "Sacred Spaces," presenting a discussion of South Carolina's most treasured spaces. A reception will follow. The meeting is free and open to the public.
MONDAY
The Horse Creek Historical Society will hold its fall meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 117 Hard St., Graniteville. Hilda Hanks will be the guest speaker. Her topic will be the history of the Warrenville Girl Scout Hut. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 803-663-9457.
American Legion Post 71 will hold its 11th annual golf tournament Monday, Oct. 7, at Mt. Vintage Golf Club, 375 Mt. Vintage Plantation Drive, North Augusta. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. For more information, call Ron Pieper at 706-41-4891 or email ronpieper@comcast.net.
The City of Aiken will hold a job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 WHiskey Road. Interested applicants will be able to speak with city representatives from the human resources. Applicants are encouraged to bring copies of resumes and other credentials. For more information and a list of open positions, visit webapps.cityofaikensc.gov/hrexplorer.
Women in Leadership: South Carolina Women's Leadership Network will meet from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Penland Administration building on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway.
Aiken Women In Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense join in a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 pm to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market. Our vigils in witness against war and all forms of violence are on the first and third Monday of every month at Whiskey and Hitchcock Drive (the entrance to Aiken Estates). Everyone is invited to join – men, women, children and teens. For more information, contact Emilie (586-945-8771), Lynn (803-226-5546), or Brenda (803-640-9650).