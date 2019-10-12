TODAY
Banksia After Dark: Spooky Tours will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. today at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W. Today's tours are designed for ages 12 and older. For more information, call 803-642-2015.
An AARP Smart Driver Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Cedar Creek Homeowners Association, 2584 Club Drive. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers and includes all class materials. Participants may be eligible for insurance discounts after completing the class. For more information or to register, call Vince Jones at 803-648-1363 or email 803-443-8899.
Great Oak Therapeutic Riding Center will hold its 2019 Barn Tour in the Historic District from noon to 4 p.m. today. The self-guided tour will feature seven barns from the past and present. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Box lunches will be available for purchase the day of the event. Pedego Electric Bikes will be available for an additional fee. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit greatoakeap.org.
The Alzheimer's Association will hold its annual Walk to End Alzheimer's today at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Registration begins at 9 a.m. followed by the opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m. Well-mannered dogs on leashes are welcome. Registration is free. For more information, visit alz.org.
A Community Trunk-or-Treat for local military families will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at the U.S. Army National Guard, 365 Bettis Academy Road. There will be a bounce house, costume contest and more.
SUNDAY
Cecil Williams, a photographer, publisher and author will hold a gallery talk and book signing from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Main Gallery in the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. The event is free and open to the public, but guests are asked to RSVP online at https://uscaiken.formstack.com/forms/cecil_williams_gallery_opening_rsvp. The exhibit Unforgettable: Celebrating a Time of Life, Hope and Bravery will be on display Oct. 8 through Nov. 15.