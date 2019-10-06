SUNDAY
The Owens-Eargle-Powell-Hair Reunion will be held today at Flower's Cafe, 218 Main St., New Ellenton. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Those attending should bring a picnic basket and tea. All descendants of Etheldred Owens, John Eargle, Abram Powell and Mathias Hair of Aiken, Barnwell and Edgefield counties are welcome. For more information, call Esther Cope at 803-652-3639 or 803-502-3370 or Darlene Williams at 803-593-5180 or 803-292-9900.
The 2nd Annual Aiken Wild West Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Battle of Aiken site on Powell Pond Road.
The Aiken Civic Orchestra will kick off its 2019-20 season at 3:30 p.m. today at the Etherredge Center. This will be a Pops concert featuring many popular and familiar tunes from films, ballets and Broadway. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for senior citizens and free for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.usca.edu/etherredge-center or by calling the box office at 803-641-3305.
The Blackville Public School Alumni Association will hold its third annual Hall of Fame Gala at 5 p.m. today in the Blatt Center at Barnwell State Park, 223 State Park Road, Blackville. Don Buford Still, Shirley A. Tobin, Evelyn Reed Coker, L. Bilton Tobin, Arie B. Guess, Randell "Randy" Martin and Ray M. Miller will be about the inductees. For more information, email bvillepublicalumniassoc@gmail.com.
The Historic Aiken Foundation will hold its Fall Membership Meeting today at 3 p.m. at the Aiken County Historical Museum. The guest speaker will be Bill Fitzpatrick, author of "Sacred Spaces," presenting a discussion of South Carolina's most treasured spaces. A reception will follow. The meeting is free and open to the public.
MONDAY
The Horse Creek Historical Society will hold its fall meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 117 Hard St., Graniteville. Hilda Hanks will be the guest speaker. Her topic will be the history of the Warrenville Girl Scout Hut. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 803-663-9457.
American Legion Post 71 will hold its 11th annual golf tournament Monday, Oct. 7, at Mt. Vintage Golf Club, 375 Mt. Vintage Plantation Drive, North Augusta. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. For more information, call Ron Pieper at 706-41-4891 or email ronpieper@comcast.net.
The City of Aiken will hold a job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. Interested applicants will be able to speak with city representatives from the human resources. Applicants are encouraged to bring copies of resumes and other credentials. For more information and a list of open positions, visit webapps.cityofaikensc.gov/hrexplorer.
Women in Leadership: South Carolina Women's Leadership Network will meet from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Penland Administration building on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway.
Aiken Women In Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense join in a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 pm to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market. Our vigils in witness against war and all forms of violence are on the first and third Monday of every month at Whiskey and Hitchcock Drive (the entrance to Aiken Estates). Everyone is invited to join – men, women, children and teens. For more information, contact Emilie (586-945-8771), Lynn (803-226-5546), or Brenda (803-640-9650).
TUESDAY
The Charlestones will perform in concert at noon Tuesday, Oct. 8, at St. Paul's Church, 605 Reynolds St., Augusta, as part of the Tuesday's Music Live concert series. Lunch, catered by Cordially Invited Caterers, will be served in the River Room following the performance. The cost is $12 per person for lunch, and advanced registration is required. The concert is free. For more information, call 706-722-3463 or visit tuesdaysmusiclive.com.
Volunteers from the McGrath Computer Learning Center will offer computer, phone and tablet help from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. For more information, call 803-643-2181.
The Aiken Newcomers' Club will meet Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Mayor Rick Osbon will be the guest speaker. Community Service will be accepting donations for Helping Hands and Wreaths Across America. The cost is $15. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Karen Farricker at 803-643-8484 (A-L) or Judee Mitchell at 803-648-6931 (M-Z) or email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Reservations or cancellations must have been made by noon Thursday, Oct. 3.