TODAY
Single, Single Again will meet for dinner at 6 p.m. today at Red Lobster, 950 Aiken Mall Drive. Reservations were due Nov. 12. For more information or to make a reservation, call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156 or email skipncar@aol.com. Email reservations are preferred.
A Holiday Hop Open House will be held today in downtown Aiken. Participating shops will be open until 8 p.m. For more information, visit aikendda.us.
A "Frozen" interactive movie activity for ages 3-12 will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Registration opened Oct. 15. For more information or to register, call the circulation desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1121.
A candy sushi and slime activity will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. The program is for teens in sixth through 12th grades. Registration opens today. For more information or to register, call the circulation desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1121.
An AARP Smart Driver Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at St. Paul Lutheran Church,961 Trail Ridge Road. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers and includes all class materials. Participants may be eligible for insurance discounts after completing the class. For more information or to register, call Frank Davis at 504-250-4690 or email gfdavisjr@yahoo.com.
The fourth annual Hornet Holiday Market will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today in the cafeteria of Aiken High School, 449 Rutland Drive. The market will offer a unique shopping experience with offerings from school clubs and teams. Credit and debit cards will not be accepted.
FRIDAY
Aiken Prays, a non-denominational women's prayer group affiliated with Stonecroft, will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at The Village Cafe, 110 Coach Light Way S.W. All interested women are invited to attend. A short devotion will be shared and discussed, leading into the prayer time. Prayers may be either silent or aloud and will focus on ways to share God's love with others in addition to prayers for the community, country and personal concerns. The prayer time will be followed by lunch (Dutch treat) and fellowship. Reservations are necessary by Friday and may be made by contacting Susan at 803-648-8126.
The Astronomy Club of Augusta and the CSRA will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in the new Science Center Auditorium at Augusta University. Dr. Richard W. Schmude will be the guest speaker. His topic will be "The South Polar Region of Mars." Lunar and star observing will be held after the meeting. Bring binoculars, telescopes and towels. Wear layered clothing. For more information, visit angelfire.com/ga/astronomyclubaugusta.
A Jumper Clinic led by Shane Sweetnam will be held Friday evening and 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Five Henry Stables, 2026 McDougal Road. The cost is $300 per rider and lunch will be provided. Proceeds will benefit Kevin Babbington who had a riding accident at the Hampton Classic over the Labor Day Weekend. For more information, email janem1262@aol.com.
SATURDAY
Cats on the Mat, yoga with live cats, will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Marr Education Center the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road. Space is limited to 70 participants. The cost is $10. Those attending should bring a mat. Cats will be provided. For more information or to reserve a space, visit letlovelive.org./catyoga.
Friends of the Gaston Livery Stable will hold its annual meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the barn, 1315 Richland Ave. E. Please bring a chair. A clean-up of the barn (dusting and sweeping) will be held after the meeting. Dust cloths, brooms and shop vacs are welcome. For more information, call Colleen Reed at 803-648-4123.
The Aiken Area MS Myelinators Self Help Group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Outgoing leader Pamela Zander Owen will give a program on the past decade. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call Pam at 803-645-2092 or Rex Lutz at 803-640-9257.
Leavelle-McCampbell Middle School PTO will hold its Mistletoe Market from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the school 1120 Weldon Way, Graniteville. More than 35 vendors will be on hand with item such as jewelry, wreaths, soaps, lotions, custom signs, ornaments, totes, clothes, baked goods and more.
An Introduction to Pickleball Clinic will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. The clinic is for players new to pickleball and is usually limited to eight players. Loaner paddles will be available. For more information or to sign up, visit the front desk.
Depot Jam will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Bluegrass musicians and the public are invited to join the music jam. All are welcome. For more information, email Steve Willis or Ashley Carder at haynesbluegrass@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
Lunch with Santa at the Depot will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. This is a ticketed event and seating is limited. The event includes a photo with Santa, lunch, a craft and letters to Santa. For more information or to make a reservation, call Melinda Caldwell at 803-644-2362 or email mcaldwell@aikenstandard.com.
The Pitbull Motorcycle Club will serve a Thanksgiving dinner for all New Hope tenants from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Aiken County Recreation Center, 917 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville.
The USC Aiken Concert Choir and other community performers directed by Dr. Joel Scraper will join together for the sixth annual Harvest Home Concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. Admission is free but attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item in lieu of the admission cost. Donations will benefit ACTS.
The Carolina Pine Quilters 39th annual quilt show will be on display at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W., through Saturday, Nov. 23. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. There are over 75 quilts on display.