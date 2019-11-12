TODAY
Single, Single Again will meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday at Red Lobster, 950 Aiken Mall Drive. Reservations are due by today. For more information or to make a reservation, call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156 or email skipncar@aol.com. Email reservations are preferred.
The Aiken Newcomers' Club will meet today at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Community Service will be collecting for Forces United and Wreaths Across America. Linda Caldwell, a veteran nurse of the Vietnam War, will be the guest speaker. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Beth Crowder at 803-226-9320 (A-L) or Sarah Bollinger at 828-432-7621 (M-Z) or email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Reservations or cancellations were due by Nov. 7.
The Aiken Chapter of the S.C. Writers Association will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Rose Hill, 221 Greenville Ave. N.W. The group is open to writers age 18 and older. For more information, email emailamyv@gmail.com.
Aiken Technical College will continue its 2019-2020 Dynamic Dialogues lecture series at 6:30 p.m. today in the amphitheater on ATC campus, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville. The program will be a screening of "Mart to Art: A Repurposed Life." The documentary tells the story of a building from its early beginnings as a town mart to present day art gallery through interviews, archived photographs and more. A reception will be held at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email dicksn@atc.edu.
SRS Watch will hold a public forum titled "Rocky Flats Disaster: Red Light for SRS Plutonium Bomb Plant" from 7 to 8:45 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W.
WEDNESDAY
A Farm to Table event to benefit Brenda's Angels will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Newberry Street Festival Center. For more information, visit brendasangels.org.
The College Acres Public Works Commission has voted to change the public meetings to the second Wednesday of the month. The next scheduled meeting will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at 33 Citadel Drive. For more information, call 803-649-5691.
A Picture Book Scavenger Hunt for children ages 2-10 will be held all day at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org..
THURSDAY
A Holiday Hop Open House will be held Thursday in downtown Aiken. Participating shops will be open until 8 p.m. For more information, visit aikendda.us.
A "Frozen" interactive movie activity for ages 3-12 will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Registration opened Oct. 15. For more information or to register, call the circulation desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1121.
An AARP Smart Driver Class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church,961 Trail Ridge Road. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers and includes all class materials. Participants may be eligible for insurance discounts after completing the class. For more information or to register, call Frank Davis at 504-250-4690 or email gfdavisjr@yahoo.com.
The fourth annual Hornet Holiday Market will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the cafeteria of Aiken High School, 449 Rutland Drive. The market will offer a unique shopping experience with offerings from school clubs and teams. Credit and debit cards will not be accepted.
FRIDAY
Aiken Prays, a non-denominational women's prayer group affiliated with Stonecroft, will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at The Village Cafe, 110 Coach Light Way S.W. All interested women are invited to attend. A short devotion will be shared and discussed, leading into the prayer time. Prayers may be either silent or aloud and will focus on ways to share God's love with others in addition to prayers for the community, country and personal concerns. The prayer time will be followed by lunch (Dutch treat) and fellowship. Reservations are necessary by Friday and may be made by contacting Susan at 803-648-8126.
The Astronomy Club of Augusta and the CSRA will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in the new Science Center Auditorium at Augusta University. Dr. Richard W. Schmude will be the guest speaker. His topic will be "The South Polar Region of Mars." Lunar and star observing will be held after the meeting. Bring binoculars, telescopes and towels. Wear layered clothing. For more information, visit angelfire.com/ga/astronomyclubaugusta.
SATURDAY
Cats on the Mat, yoga with live cats, will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Marr Education Center the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road. Space is limited to 70 participants. The cost is $10. Those attending should bring a mat. Cats will be provided. For more information or to reserve a space, visit letlovelive.org./catyoga.
Friends of the Gaston Livery Stable will hold its annual meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the barn, 1315 Richland Ave. E. Please bring a chair. A clean-up of the barn (dusting and sweeping) will be held after the meeting. Dust cloths, brooms and shop vacs are welcome. For more information, call Coleen Reed at 803-648-4123.
The Aiken Area MS Myelinators Self Help Group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. Outgoing leader Pamela Zander Owen will give a program on the past decade. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call Pam at 803-645-2092 or Rex Lutz at 803-640-9257.